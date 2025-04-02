First Vietnamese singer uses 3D sound technology in new album

Pop singer Ngọc Khuê has released album Dạo Chơi (Strolling) after a 17-year break and is the first Vietnamese artist using Dolby Atmos, a revolutionary spatial audio technology for the most immersive sound experience.

She became popular after coming in second place at the Sao Mai singing contest produced by Việt Nam Television. She is currently a lecturer at Hà Nội University of Culture. Khuê spoke about her new music product.

Why did you make a vinyl album with 3D sound technology?

I believe that music is like the movement of life. It is necessary to grasp the trends of the listener. The digital era is having a huge impact on every field, and music is no exception. Many years ago, when I had the opportunity to attend a music event abroad, I experienced the magic of a 3D sound space. I feel I could hear all the surrounding stereo sounds just by standing in one place.

I wished I could make a musical product like that. I collaborated with producer Huy Ngô turning my dream into reality using Dolby Atmos sound technology which is very popular in the world.

Of course, to fully enjoy the 3D stereo effect listeners must be equipped with compatible devices. I believe that with the increasingly developing technology trend people will soon have the opportunity to enjoy high-end products.

More than a half of the album is made of your old hits, why didn't you choose more new songs?

Actually, I had already imagined the album in my head. The old hits made me popular and loved, so why don't I refresh them? I think, today we are different from yesterday and everyone is looking for better things. I always want to find a better version of myself, so I decided to remake some of my favourite songs.

The album music genres include ambient, world music, trap, hip-hop, rap and jazz, and the cover was designed with a watercolour painting by my father.

Furthermore, Việt Nam has a huge treasure of folk music. I become popular with folk-influenced songs so these are the kind of songs I want to develop to contribute to Vietnamese folk culture.

What do you want to convey through the new music?

I think that people would like to return to their childhood when they listen to the album. I really want to lead people back on that meaningful journey. Everyone has a childhood that is probably their most beautiful time. I also want young people to feel this.

I put my heart into the album which is traditionally influenced and creative. The album's mixes are mastered by producer Ngô and checked by a team of Dolby engineers from the US and Germany.

So the album is a high-end product helping listeners to feel every detail in every moment.

During the process, my team and I experimented with different arrangements to find the most suitable way for each song. I want each song in the album to have its own story and its own sound, taking the audience on a stroll into the modern music world.

What makes you popular with folk-influenced songs?

Melismatic singing (stretching a single syllable of text over several different notes) is my advantage. However, I also spent time researching folk music. Singing folk-influenced songs is not only a special technique, but shows an understanding about culture, history and people. I researched using local accents from songs in each region.

I have also combined folk and electronic music using sound technology to expand the emotional space. I have experimented with writing rap lyrics for quan họ folk songs. I want folk music not only to be preserved, but also to get closer to the younger generation.

After Strolling, what do you plan to do next?

Producer Ngô and I will continue to develop our company, which distributes music globally and helps young artists to get access to the latest technology making their music products.

Hopefully, Vietnamese folk-influenced music will be known in the world with supporting technology.

How did your family affect your career?

I was born to an artistic family. My father is a musician and painter and my mother is a literature teacher. I lived in a colourful space of music, painting and literature when I was small.

My parents did not impose a career path but let me grow my own passion. I have loved singing since I was a child. Pursuing music professionally is a long journey that requires perseverance and daily effort.

I not only want to inherit tradition but also to find a way to bring folk music closer to younger audiences, helping them to enjoy folk genres in a trendy way. VNS