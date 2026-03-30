Hail, thunderstorms leave 10 dead and injured, 5,400 homes damaged

HÀ NỘI — Hailstorms accompanied by strong winds and lightning on March 29–30 left three people dead, seven injured, eight houses collapsed and 5,355 homes unroofed or damaged across northern provinces.

According to the initial reports from Lào Cai, Cao Bằng, Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Tuyên Quang, and Phú Thọ that were sent to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), the extreme weather caused three fatalities – one person in Tuyên Quang struck by lightning, and two in Quảng Ninh after strong winds capsized a boat.

Seven others were injured in two northern mountainous localities, including six in Lào Cai and one in Lạng Sơn.

The disasters also destroyed eight houses in Lào Cai, while 5,355 homes were unroofed or damaged, mostly in Lào Cai with over 4,000 houses.

Crop damage was widespread, with 35 hectares of rice in Lào Cai affected, more than 110 hectares of crops and fruit trees damaged across Cao Bằng, Lào Cai, Tuyên Quang, Lạng Sơn and Phú Thọ, and 33.5 hectares of forestry in Tuyên Quang and Lạng Sơn knocked down.

As of the afternoon of March 30, authorities also reported damage to 89 auxiliary structures, four school sites in Lạng Sơn, and a cultural house in Tuyên Quang, all of which were unroofed or damaged. Eight electricity poles in Lào Cai were also toppled.

“Immediately after the disaster, local authorities visited and supported affected families, mobilised forces to help residents deal with the aftermath and stabilise their lives, and are continuing to review and compile damage reports,” a representative of the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the MAE said. — VNA/VNS