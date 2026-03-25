Quảng Ngãi Province’s Bàu Cá Cái mangrove forest emerges as pristine ‘green lung’

QUẢNG NGÃI The Bàu Cá Cái mangrove forest in Thuận Phước Village, Vạn Tường Commune, about 40km northeast of Quảng Ngãi Province’s centre, covers more than 100 hectares and serves as a vital “green lung” for the coastal area.
Between 2014 and 2016, the brackish lagoon was restored and expanded with millions of white lumnitzera trees under a project to enhance climate resilience for vulnerable coastal communities in Việt Nam, implemented by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in coordination with the Vietnamese Government and Quảng Ngãi Province.
Today, the site offers visitors guided boat tours through the white lumnitzera forest, opportunities to observe birds and aquatic life, and a chance to experience the area’s unspoilt natural environment. VNS
|Since its restoration, the forest has attracted a growing number of birds returning to nest. VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Cường
|Located in Thuận Phước Village, Vạn Tường Commune of Quảng Ngãi Province, the Bàu Cá Cái mangrove forest spans more than 100 hectares and is known for its unique white lumnitzera trees.
|A member of the Bàu Cá Cái community-based tourism cooperative rows visitors through the mangrove forest.
|The Bàu Cá Cái mangrove forest helps maintain a clean and balanced environment for surrounding communities.
|Bàu Cá Cái plays a vital role in shielding the area from wind and sand, serving as a valuable “green lung” that sustains a healthy ecosystem for local communities.
|The Bàu Cá Cái mangrove forest provides nesting grounds for a wide variety of bird species.
|White lumnitzera trees shed their leaves, turning from green to pale yellow and then a striking white, creating a poetic and captivating landscape.
|Clusters of old white lumnitzera trees form a distinctive landscape in the Bàu Cá Cái mangrove forest.
|The road leading to the Bàu Cá Cái mangrove forest winds alongside lush green rice fields.