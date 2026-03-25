Quảng Ngãi Province’s Bàu Cá Cái mangrove forest emerges as pristine ‘green lung’

QUẢNG NGÃI The Bàu Cá Cái mangrove forest in Thuận Phước Village, Vạn Tường Commune, about 40km northeast of Quảng Ngãi Province’s centre, covers more than 100 hectares and serves as a vital “green lung” for the coastal area.

Between 2014 and 2016, the brackish lagoon was restored and expanded with millions of white lumnitzera trees under a project to enhance climate resilience for vulnerable coastal communities in Việt Nam, implemented by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in coordination with the Vietnamese Government and Quảng Ngãi Province.

Today, the site offers visitors guided boat tours through the white lumnitzera forest, opportunities to observe birds and aquatic life, and a chance to experience the area’s unspoilt natural environment. VNS