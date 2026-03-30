Hailstorm, heavy rainfall in Hà Nội cause local flooding, disrupting traffic

HÀ NỘI — Hailstorms and heavy rain hit Hà Nội until early Monday morning, causing localised flooding, disrupted traffic and upending the daily routines of thousands of residents in northwestern parts of the city.

The torrential rain caused serious flooding in areas around the Ecohome 1 and Ecohome 3 residential complexes and on Đông Thắng and Kẻ Vẽ streets.

As of Monday morning, roads leading to the N02 and N03 buildings of the Ecohome 3 complex, as well as Đông Ngạc Primary School, were still submerged under water.

In low-lying spots, floodwater measured between 20cm and over 40cm. The school’s main gate and yard were also submerged, forcing parents, students and teachers to use a side entrance.

Residents in the area said the local drainage system began to show signs of overload after about two hours of continuous heavy rain. This led to wastewater backed up through manholes and spilled onto the roads, quickly turning internal streets into murky streams.

In addition, some older roads lie at a lower elevation than surrounding new urban areas, creating low-lying pockets where rainwater easily accumulates.

Đỗ Thanh Bình, a resident of Ecohome 3, said people in the area dreaded every rainy season. Flooding not only made commuting difficult, but also raised concerns over pollution, mosquitoes and disease.

Although the area has seen rapid urban development and the construction of many modern apartment buildings, its drainage infrastructure fails to keep pace.

Ecohome 1, Ecohome 3 and nearby roads such as Đông Thắng and Kẻ Vẽ have been constantly affected by flooding after heavy rain. The local drainage system is frequently clogged with rubbish and silt, increasing the risks of flooding.

In response, Hà Nội authorities are accelerating a series of drainage and flood prevention projects in an effort to stay on schedule.

Nguyễn Đức Hưng, director of the Hà Nội Centre for Technical Infrastructure Management, said the city is directly implementing anti-flooding projects in key areas, including the Ecohome complexes, with major works due for completion before April 30.

The Hà Nội Department of Construction also said the city is expediting the Thụy Phương Canal rehabilitation project to improve water supplementation for the Tô Lịch River and ease localised flooding in nearby urban areas. It also includes a 1.9km box culvert along Võ Chí Công Street to help replenish the river during the dry season.

The project is intended to ensure a stable supply of quality water, increase flow from the Red River to maintain the Tô Lịch River’s stream, improve pollution, enhance the urban landscape and strengthen drainage capacity, thereby improving living conditions for residents.

The project includes upgrading the Thụy Phương pumping station so that it can both supply supplemental water and provide drainage at a capacity of 5cu.m per second, as well as discharge water into the nearby Nhuệ River when water levels are high. — VNS