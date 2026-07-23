Việt Nam's Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo opens trading at London Stock Exchange during UK visit

LONDON — Vietnamese business leader Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo joined executives at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to open trading on Wednesday during a visit to Britain, highlighting growing economic and financial ties between Việt Nam and the UK.

Thảo, chairwoman of Vietjet and permanent vice chairwoman of HDBank, took part in the opening ceremony alongside Dame Sue Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London, and Dame Julia Hoggett, chief executive of London Stock Exchange plc.

The visit also saw Vietjet, HDBank and Dragon Capital sign a cooperation agreement to expand collaboration in mobilising international capital for infrastructure development in Việt Nam. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Langley and Hoggett.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 Index closed 1.24 per cent higher after the ceremony, reaching its highest level in four months.

Dame Sue Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London, said Việt Nam's rapid economic expansion and developing financial sector made it a natural partner for London.

"London offers global capital, strong governance standards and a trusted regulatory environment for Vietnamese businesses seeking international financing," she said, adding that she expected UK-Việt economic relations to continue to deepen.

Speaking at the exchange, Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo said Việt Nam's business community was entering a new phase of international integration focused on innovation and sustainable growth.

"We believe future capital will increasingly flow toward fast-growing economies and companies with strong governance, long-term vision and a commitment to sustainable development," she said.

Dame Julia Hoggett, chief executive of London Stock Exchange pl,c praised Thảo's leadership in banking, aviation, technology and investment, saying that she has helped shape an important chapter in Việt Nam's remarkable growth story while strengthening international investor confidence.

Dominic Scriven, chairman of Dragon Capital, said he welcomed the growing presence of Vietnamese companies in London's financial markets.

"Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2016, and it has been an excellent journey," Scriven said.

"It is encouraging to see increasing interest from Vietnamese companies in London's financial centre and the LSE."

Founded in 1801, the London Stock Exchange is one of the world's oldest stock exchanges, with more than 1,700 listed companies and a combined market capitalisation of more than US$5.5 trillion. It is also one of the world's largest international bond markets.

The visit marked Thảo's second engagement with the London Stock Exchange within the past year, reflecting efforts by Vietnamese companies to broaden access to international capital markets and strengthen investment partnerships overseas. — VNS