Loan disbursement for social housing remains modest

HÀ NỘI — The Government’s VNĐ145 trillion (US$5.5 billion) credit package for social housing development disbursed only about VNĐ12.44 trillion after three years of implementation, data from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) showed.

Among the total, approximately VNĐ10.64 trillion was disbursed to real estate developers and the remaining VNĐ1.8 trillion was for homebuyers.

The preferential interest rate applied for the package is 7 per cent per year for developers and 6.5 per cent per year for homebuyers.

Regarding a credit programme for young people under 35 years old to buy social housing, after one year of implementation, the disbursement reached approximately VNĐ383 billion.

Nguyễn Xuân Bắc, deputy director of the SBV’s Department of Credit for Economic Sectors, attributed the limited supply of social housing and the small number of projects eligible for loans to the slow disbursement.

To boost capital flow, Bắc said that the SBV has implemented many solutions, such as excluding the increased credit balance for social housing loans and industrial park and export processing zone projects when controlling commercial banks’ real estate credit growth in 2026. However, the effectiveness of the policy still depends on increasing the supply of social housing projects. — BIZHUB/VNS