Vietnam Airlines plans to lease 19 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft

FARNBOROUGH — Vietnam Airlines has announced plans to add 19 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to its fleet through arrangements with three of the world's leading aircraft lessors at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow.

Deliveries are expected in 2028.

The fleet expansion comprises 10 aircraft from SMBC Aviation Capital, four from Avolon Aerospace Leasing Limited and five from Phoenix Aviation Capital managed by AIP Capital.

Against a backdrop of persistent aircraft production backlogs, extended delivery lead times and strong competition in the global leasing market, the announced arrangements demonstrate Vietnam Airlines' ability to secure timely access to aircraft and reinforce its fleet planning to support long-term growth.

With these additions, Vietnam Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet is expected to total 69 aircraft, comprising 50 firm orders and 19 leased aircraft.

Representing one of the largest fleet investment programmes in the airline's history, the expanded fleet will support network growth, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the airline's ability to meet rising travel demand over the long term.

Đặng Ngọc Hòa, chairman of the Vietnam Airlines Board of Directors, said: "Today's announcements mark the next milestone in Vietnam Airlines' fleet investment strategy. Beyond preparing for future growth, they reaffirm our commitment to building a modern, efficient and highly competitive national carrier, while strengthening our position as a leading airline in the Asia-Pacific region."

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 is a new-generation narrow body aircraft offering approximately 20 per cent greater fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions than older aircraft. Featuring a modern passenger cabin and enhanced operational performance, it is well suited for domestic services as well as short- and medium-haul international routes, while supporting Vietnam Airlines' sustainability objectives.

The announcements made at the Farnborough International Airshow further strengthen Vietnam Airlines' relationships with leading global aircraft lessors and reflect the confidence of international partners in the airline's long-term development.

As Vietnam Airlines continues to invest in a modern, fuel-efficient fleet, the national carrier is well positioned to meet future market demand, strengthen Việt Nam's aviation connectivity and support the country's trade, investment and tourism, contributing to long-term economic growth. — VNS