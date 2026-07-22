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Home Economy

Việt Nam’s branded residence segment poised for long-term potential

July 22, 2026 - 09:35
Branded residences are playing an increasingly prominent role in Việt Nam’s premium property market, according to Savills Hotels.
Grand Marina Saigon, an international-standard branded residence by Marriott. —VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Đạt

HCM CITY — Branded residences are playing an increasingly prominent role in Việt Nam’s premium property market, according to Savills Hotels.

An increasing number of branded residence developments are being launched in partnership with international hospitality operators, including Marriott International, IHG, and Hyatt.

These projects account for 60 per cent of the future development pipeline, compared with just 28 per cent of existing branded residence supply.

This shift highlights the growing influence of global operators within the sector and reflects changing development patterns, with new projects increasingly concentrated in major urban markets such as HCM City, Hà Nội, and Đà Nẵng rather than traditional resort destinations.

Alongside established hospitality developers, several local residential developers are also considering branded residences as a new approach to the premium segment.

The market is expected to add 40 branded residence projects to its planning and development pipeline, underscoring the sector’s growing momentum and long-term potential, said Mauro Gasparotti, Senior Director at Savills Hotels Southeast Asia.

While location and capital appreciation were once the primary considerations for buyers, today’s affluent purchasers are placing greater emphasis on amenities, brand affiliation, lifestyle experience and service standards.

This shift reflects the growing maturity of Việt Nam’s real estate market and is positioning the country as a leading destination for luxury real estate investment in Asia Pacific’s next growth cycle.

Compared with Thailand, Việt Nam’s branded residence market remains at a relatively early stage of development.

However, several structural factors are supporting the sector’s long-term potential, including the expansion of the country’s affluent and ultra-high-net-worth population, the continued recovery of international tourism, and ongoing investment in transport infrastructure.

The market is expected to see a growing number of developments launched in partnership with international brands, particularly across major urban centres and established resort destinations.

At the same time, pricing within the segment is increasingly reflecting the value of brand affiliation, professional management, and service standards.

“Ultra-luxury real estate is no longer defined solely by location, design, or price, but by its ability to preserve wealth, support global mobility, and deliver a highly curated lifestyle,” Gasparotti said.

“Branded residences continue to command premiums through stronger service standards, brand trust, and operational quality, while wellness real estate is increasingly becoming a core value driver.”

In some cases, meaningful wellness integration can support higher added value compared with comparable projects, reinforcing the view that the next generation of luxury projects must seamlessly combine hospitality, wellness, design, services, and global credibility into one complete living experience, he said.

The branded residence market is evolving beyond its traditional hospitality roots, as luxury brands increasingly expand into residential real estate.

Through involvement in design direction, materials selection, finishing specifications, and resident services, lifestyle brands help create distinctive living environments that resonate with affluent buyers seeking both exclusivity and brand-driven experiences. — VNS

Branded residences Savills Hotels

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