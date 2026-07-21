Gia Lai approves US$56-million wind power project

GIA LAI — The People's Committee of Gia Lai has approved in principle the Ia Lê 2 wind power plant, worth VNĐ1.468 trillion (nearly US$56 million) and expected to expand the central province's renewable energy capacity and support long-term socio-economic development.

Part of the Ia Lê wind power complex, the project will be developed in Chu Puh and Ia Lê communes. It will be financed with 30 per cent equity from the selected investor and 70 per cent from mobilised capital.

The investor will be chosen through a competitive bidding process.

The 42MW wind farm is expected to generate about 123,780.8 MWh of electricity each year. Power generated will be transmitted to the national grid via the 220kV Pleiku 2–Krông Buk transmission line.

The project will occupy approximately 27.3 ha of land, including 12.6 ha for temporary construction purposes.

Construction is scheduled to begin in March 2027, with commercial operations targeted for March 2028.

The wind farm is expected to increase the supply of clean electricity, generate additional local budget revenue, create jobs and support industrial production while contributing to local economic growth and making better use of Gia Lai's renewable energy resources.

The provincial People's Committee has also called on the future investor to work with relevant authorities to shorten the construction schedule by three to six months compared with the approved plan, enabling the project to begin operations sooner and improve investment efficiency.

Authorities stressed that construction may proceed only after all procedures relating to planning, land, construction, environmental protection, mineral resources, forestry and other legal requirements have been fully completed.

The stricter conditions are intended to ensure renewable energy projects are implemented in full compliance with regulations, minimise obstacles in land acquisition and compensation, and build public consensus.

By requiring all legal procedures be completed before construction begins, the province aims to improve project oversight, protect the interests of the local community and create favourable conditions for the sustainable development of renewable energy.

The neighbouring Ia Lê 1 wind power plant, invested by the Cao Nguyên 1 Wind Power Development Investment JSC, has a total capacity of 100 MW with 28 wind turbines. It began partial commercial operations with a capacity of 47.2 MW in late 2021 while the remaining capacity entered commercial operation in December 2023. — VNS