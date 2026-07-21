GDT and SSC sign information-sharing cooperation regulation

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Taxation (GDT) and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) have signed a Cooperation Regulation on information exchange and sharing, marking a new step in coordination between the two agencies under the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The regulation is expected to strengthen state management, enhance transparency in the financial and securities markets, and support digital transformation in tax administration through more timely, accurate and comprehensive information sharing.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, GDT deputy director general Đặng Ngọc Minh said closer cooperation was increasingly important as Việt Nam's financial and capital markets continue to expand.

He noted that the regulation built on the cooperation mechanism established in 2017 while incorporating updates to reflect new legal requirements, practical management needs and Việt Nam's international commitments.

Regular information exchange would help the SSC improve market supervision while enabling the tax authority to strengthen taxpayer management, risk assessment, inspections, audits and efforts to combat tax evasion and tax avoidance, said Minh.

The regulation also facilitates access to information on corporate ownership structures, beneficial ownership, and controlling interests, supporting both domestic tax administration and Việt Nam's obligations to exchange tax information with foreign competent authorities.

SSC Vice Chairman Nguyễn Hoàng Dương said the regulation provided a stronger legal foundation for information sharing, enhanced market transparency and supported more effective state management in the context of digital transformation and international integration.

He added that the agreement reflected the MoF's commitment to building a modern, data-driven governance framework.

Both leaders emphasised that the signing marked the beginning of a new phase of practical cooperation.

They called on relevant units to promptly implement the regulation, ensure information is shared accurately, securely, and in compliance with regulations on state secrets, personal data protection, business confidentiality and information security. — VNS