ACV proposes December 1 commercial opening for Long Thành airport

HÀ NỘI— The State-run Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has proposed an operating plan for Long Thành International Airport, with the project's first phase expected to begin commercial operations on December 1, 2026.

In a report submitted to authorities, ACV said it was working with contractors to complete construction and equipment installation by September 2026, in line with the target to open the airport later that year.

The proposed operating plan, which was revised following consultations with the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and airlines, aimed to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining aviation safety and minimising disruption to airlines and passengers, ACV said.

During the initial phase, from December 1, 2026 through the end of the 2026 winter flight schedule on March 27, 2027, airlines would be encouraged to operate international passenger and cargo services from Long Thành, while Tân Sơn Nhất would continue handling existing international routes except those transferred to the new airport. No new international routes would be approved for Tân Sơn Nhất during the transition, ACV said.

Vietnam Airlines has proposed operating international services from Long Thành to Beijing, Hong Kong (China), Guangzhou and Manila, along with domestic flights to Hà Nội. Vietjet has registered services from Long Thành to Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Vinh and Thanh Hóa.

From March 27 to October 30, ACV proposed transferring all long-haul international passenger and cargo flights to Long Thành, including services to Europe, the Americas, Oceania, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Central Asia. Tân Sơn Nhất would continue serving routes to Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia.

Under the proposed plan, Long Thành would handle nearly all international flights from October 30, 2027, to March 25, 2028, while Vietnamese carriers would continue operating regular international services on routes of less than 1,000 km from Tân Sơn Nhất.

Airline incentives outlined

ACV said it had suggested a package of incentives to encourage airlines to operate at Long Thành, including discounts of 20 per cent to 50 per cent on aviation service charges during the 2026-2027 period, in addition to preferential pricing under regulations issued by the Ministry of Construction.

The company also called on the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to establish a framework for allocating take-off and landing slots and allow Vietnamese airlines relocating services to Long Thành to retain their historical slots at Tân Sơn Nhất. It also proposed giving priority to airlines seeking to launch services earlier than scheduled and to new routes or additional frequencies at Long Thành once Tân Sơn Nhất reaches capacity.

ACV urged the Ministry of Construction to approve passenger service charges at Long Thành and issue pricing guidelines for specialised aviation services to help airlines finalise operating plans and communicate them to customers.

The company also recommended that the Government accelerate transport infrastructure projects linking Long Thành with HCM City and neighbouring provinces, including the expansion of the HCM City-Long Thành Expressway, completion of the Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway, Ring Road 3, the An Phú interchange and key bridge projects, to support the airport's operations after its opening. — VNS