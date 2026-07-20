Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Standard Chartered raises Việt Nam GDP growth forecast for 2026 as momentum strengthens

July 20, 2026 - 17:46
Standard Chartered has lowered its inflation forecasts to 4.4 per cent for 2026 and 3.3 per cent for 2027, reflecting an improving inflation outlook.
A worker operating equipment at a garment plant. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — In its latest assessment report, Standard Chartered has raised its forecast for Việt Nam's GDP growth in 2026 to 9.5 per cent, reflecting strong economic momentum and a supportive policy environment.

Standard Chartered expects the positive momentum to extend into next year, with GDP growth forecast at 11.0 per cent in 2027.

It has also lowered its inflation forecasts to 4.4 per cent for 2026 and 3.3 per cent for 2027, reflecting an improving inflation outlook. The bank expects the policy rate to remain unchanged, reflecting the authorities' efforts to balance growth objectives with inflation management.

Tim Leelahaphan, Senior Economist for Việt Nam and Thailand, Standard Chartered Bank, said: “Việt Nam's economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the first half of 2026, supported by stronger-than-expected growth across manufacturing, services and investment activity, alongside continued policy support.

“While global uncertainties and inflationary pressures remain factors to monitor, Việt Nam enters the second half of the year from a position of strength.

"Strong domestic demand, continued investment in infrastructure and productive capacity, and ongoing economic transformation are helping to create a more balanced and resilient growth model that can support Việt Nam's long-term development ambitions.” — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Identifying advantages to realise FDI attraction targets: experts

The positive FDI performance in the first half of 2026 provides a favourable foundation for Việt Nam to realise Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW’s goals. However, to maintain advantages and improve the quality of capital inflows, Vietnam needs not only to improve the investment environment but also develop infrastructure, strengthen domestic enterprises, expand capital markets and promote substantive links between the FDI and domestic sectors.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom