Standard Chartered raises Việt Nam GDP growth forecast for 2026 as momentum strengthens

HÀ NỘI — In its latest assessment report, Standard Chartered has raised its forecast for Việt Nam's GDP growth in 2026 to 9.5 per cent, reflecting strong economic momentum and a supportive policy environment.

Standard Chartered expects the positive momentum to extend into next year, with GDP growth forecast at 11.0 per cent in 2027.

It has also lowered its inflation forecasts to 4.4 per cent for 2026 and 3.3 per cent for 2027, reflecting an improving inflation outlook. The bank expects the policy rate to remain unchanged, reflecting the authorities' efforts to balance growth objectives with inflation management.

Tim Leelahaphan, Senior Economist for Việt Nam and Thailand, Standard Chartered Bank, said: “Việt Nam's economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the first half of 2026, supported by stronger-than-expected growth across manufacturing, services and investment activity, alongside continued policy support.

“While global uncertainties and inflationary pressures remain factors to monitor, Việt Nam enters the second half of the year from a position of strength.

"Strong domestic demand, continued investment in infrastructure and productive capacity, and ongoing economic transformation are helping to create a more balanced and resilient growth model that can support Việt Nam's long-term development ambitions.” — VNS