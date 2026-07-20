Senior officials’ meeting highlights economic resilience, stronger CPTPP–EU linkages

HCM CITY — Canada – Việt Nam Forum on Economic Resilience and CPTPP–EU Linkages opened in HCM City on the afternoon of July 20 on the sidelines of the third Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM3) of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) this year.

The forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is one of a series of events held as part of Việt Nam's CPTPP Chairmanship Year 2026 and runs until July 24.

SOM3 has brought together senior representatives from Canada, Việt Nam, Japan, Singapore and the European Union (EU) to discuss practical pathways for strengthening regulatory cooperation, enhancing digital trade interoperability, improving supply chain resilience and promoting investment.

The forum also serves as a high-level dialogue to explore closer cooperation between the CPTPP and the EU with a view to reinforcing economic resilience, strengthening rules-based trade and creating new opportunities for businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam Jim Nickel said that, amid growing uncertainty in the global economy, Canada and Việt Nam share a strong interest in building resilient, diversified and responsible trade relations. He noted that the forum brings together government leaders, businesses and experts to identify practical solutions.

The steadily expanding trade relationship between Canada and Việt Nam, he added, demonstrates the value of open, rules-based trade and strong international cooperation in fostering a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Barrett Bingley, Asia Regional Director for the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said that by promoting dialogue among governments, businesses and academia, the forum underscores the growing leadership role of Canada and Vietnam in advancing a practical roadmap for closer cooperation between the CPTPP and the EU.

Discussions also highlighted Việt Nam's unique position as one of the few economies that is both a member of the CPTPP and a partner in the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), placing the Southeast Asian country at the intersection of two of the world's most ambitious trade frameworks.

Participants pointed to opportunities for deeper cooperation in priority areas, including digital trade, sustainable trade, investment and resilient supply chains. — VNA/VNS