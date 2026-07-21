QTSC, Singapore semiconductor association sign cooperation pact

HCM CITY — Quang Trung Software City Development Co Ltd (QTSC) and the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the semiconductor industry, marking a new step in efforts to deepen technology ties between Việt Nam and Singapore.

The agreement, signed at the Việt Nam-Singapore Semiconductor Industry Cooperation Forum 2026 in HCM City, covers investment promotion, business matching, research and development (R&D), technology transfer, workforce training and international cooperation.

Separately, the SSIA, the Vietnam Semiconductor Industrial Resources Development Alliance and FPT Polytechnic College signed another cooperation agreement to strengthen training programmes for engineers and semiconductor specialists to meet rising demand for skilled workers.

The forum, jointly organised by QTSC and the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, brought together government agencies, businesses and industry organisations from both countries to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation across the semiconductor value chain.

QTSC Director Trần Hữu Dũng said the company had been tasked by HCM City with developing new specialised digital technology parks, with semiconductors identified as one of the priority sectors. The initiative aims to support activities ranging from R&D and chip design to testing, packaging, manufacturing and supporting industries.

He said QTSC also aims to become a gateway connecting global semiconductor companies with Việt Nam and the wider Asian market, helping strengthen the city's innovation ecosystem and develop a high-quality workforce.

According to Cao Xuân Thắng, Việt Nam's Trade Counsellor in Singapore, many Singaporean companies are seeking not only to expand their presence in Việt Nam but also to partner with local firms in integrated circuit design, chip packaging and testing, research and development (R&D), talent development and regional and global supply chains.

According to Research and Markets, Việt Nam's semiconductor market is forecast to expand by US$2.22 billion between 2025 and 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.1 per cent. The country has attracted major chipmakers including Marvell, Renesas, Infineon, Qualcomm, NVIDIA and Hana Micron.

Singapore remains one of Việt Nam's largest foreign investors, with more than 4,500 active projects.

Bilateral trade reached S$23.3 billion in the first five months of 2026, up more than 43 per cent year-on-year, providing a strong foundation for expanding cooperation in high-tech industries, including semiconductors. — BIZHUB/VNS