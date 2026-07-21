BVBank debuts on HoSE

HÀ NỘI — More than 640 million shares of Viet Capital Commercial Joint Stock Bank (BVBank) officially began trading on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on Tuesday, marking the lender's transition to Việt Nam's largest stock exchange and another milestone in its capital market strategy.

BVBank shares (BVB) made their HoSE debut with a reference price of VNĐ13,100 per share (US$0.50). The stock recorded steady liquidity during its first trading session, reflecting investor interest following the listing transfer.

By the end of the session, BVB was trading at VNĐ13,400 per share, up 2.29 per cent.

The transfer makes BVBank the 22nd bank listed on HoSE and the third lender to move to the exchange in 2026. The move comes amid a broader trend of Vietnamese banks shifting their shares to the country's primary bourse to enhance transparency, improve liquidity and strengthen access to long-term capital.

BVBank's management described the HoSE listing as an important step in the bank's development.

The listing on HoSE is an important and necessary milestone for the bank's development journey. It creates favourable conditions for attracting investment capital, expanding business operations, enhancing shareholder value and promoting the bank's sustainable growth.

The listing comes shortly after the State Bank of Vietnam approved BVBank's plan to increase its charter capital by up to VNĐ3.5 trillion, raising total charter capital to nearly VNĐ10 trillion.

The lender also reported stronger business performance in the first half of the year.

Speaking at the webinar before the listing held on July 16, the bank's management said first-half profit grew positively as total operating income increased 14.9 per cent, outpacing the 11.3 per cent rise in operating expenses. As a result, the bank's cost-to-income ratio (CIR) improved to 51 per cent from 59 per cent at the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, return on equity (ROE) rose to 10 per cent, up nearly four percentage points from the previous year-end, while the net interest margin (NIM) remained stable at 2.6 per cent.

Supported by these results, BVBank's executive board has revised its full-year profit target upward to VNĐ1 trillion. — BIZHUB/VNS