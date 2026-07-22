Vietnamese SMEs advised to strengthen governance and financing for global expansion

NGHỆ AN — As more Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) pursue opportunities in overseas markets, business leaders and industry experts say success increasingly depends on robust governance, access to capital and international business networks rather than competitive products alone.

The issues were among the key topics discussed at the BNI Việt Nam National Conference 2026 in Nghệ An Province, which brought together nearly 2,000 entrepreneurs to exchange experience on international business expansion.

Michael Hồ Quang Minh, Founder and Chairman of BNI Việt Nam, said companies seeking sustainable international growth should focus on four strategic priorities: developing capable leadership, identifying suitable global markets, building businesses that can operate independently of their founders, and establishing long-term capital and exit strategies.

"International expansion begins with leadership," Minh said, adding that entrepreneurs need to continuously upgrade their management capabilities, learn from experienced mentors and cultivate a long-term strategic mindset.

He also emphasised the importance of trusted business networks, arguing that cross-border partnerships often play a decisive role in helping companies enter unfamiliar markets.

Business executives attending the conference echoed that view, saying organisational capability is often a greater obstacle than technology or product quality.

Trần V. T., chief executive officer of a Vietnamese software-as-a-service (SaaS) company expanding across Southeast Asia, said his company initially invested heavily in overseas marketing but achieved limited results.

"We realised the challenge wasn't our technology," he said. "It was understanding different business cultures and earning the confidence of overseas partners. Building the right team, working with experienced international advisers and joining global business networks helped us overcome those barriers."

Participants also warned that rapid expansion without adequate preparation can expose SMEs to operational and financial risks. Instead, they recommended entering new markets gradually while investing in local market knowledge and scalable management systems.

Lê T. M., director of an organic agricultural export company, said improving internal governance had transformed her company's expansion strategy.

"When we first entered Europe, I was personally involved in almost every stage of the business, from logistics to compliance," she said. "Standardising our operating procedures and delegating responsibilities allowed the business to run more independently and gave me more time to expand into five additional markets."

Access to finance was identified as another critical challenge facing Vietnamese SMEs. While many companies rely on personal savings or family funding during their early stages, speakers said businesses seeking regional or global expansion need transparent corporate structures capable of attracting institutional investors, including venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) funds.

Long-term business planning was another recurring topic, with participants highlighting the importance of developing clear exit strategies alongside growth plans.

Hoàng N. P., founder of a logistics startup, said international investors had contributed not only funding but also strategic expertise and access to global business ecosystems.

"Many Vietnamese entrepreneurs worry about losing control when raising foreign capital," he said. "But experienced investors can accelerate growth by opening doors to international partners and new markets."

According to the organisers, the conference included a series of networking and business matching activities designed to facilitate commercial cooperation among SMEs.

A "Mega Chapter Meeting" brought together nearly 400 BNI members and guests, while a trade exhibition featuring 46 businesses generated almost 1,000 business referrals. Three sector-focused business matching sessions attracted about 500 participants and facilitated roughly 1,000 one-to-one meetings.

According to the organisers, a business networking session between entrepreneurs from Việt Nam and Taiwan (China) generated 149 potential partnership opportunities within 45 minutes. The conference also featured 76 roundtable discussions on leadership, digital transformation and strategies for international expansion.— VNS