Building a stronger future for Hà Nội's SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which make up 98.2 per cent of all registered businesses in Hà Nội, remain the driving force behind the capital’s economy. To strengthen their role, the city has launched an ambitious support programme focused on boosting innovation, improving competitiveness and encouraging sustainable private-sector growth.
The ministry called for stronger policy coordination, accelerated public investment and deeper institutional reforms as Việt Nam seeks to sustain economic momentum while containing inflation at around 4.5 per cent.
Fitch Ratings has assigned its first ever credit ratings for Hồ Chí Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HoSE: HDB), placing the lender among the highest-rated Vietnamese banks, recognising its strong financial fundamentals, robust performance, and sustainable growth.
The Government plans to issue a separate resolution to immediately address obstacles in granting the codes, particularly as the Central Highlands' durian harvest is expected to enter its peak season in about 10 days.
Lefaso has called for faster development of the domestic supporting industry to reduce reliance on imported materials. It also proposed establishing strategic raw material reserves and trading platforms to improve supply security.