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Building a stronger future for Hà Nội's SMEs

July 14, 2026 - 17:15
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which make up 98.2 per cent of all registered businesses in Hà Nội, remain the driving force behind the capital’s economy. To strengthen their role, the city has launched an ambitious support programme focused on boosting innovation, improving competitiveness and encouraging sustainable private-sector growth.

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