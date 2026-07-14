Việt Nam's auto sales rise 15 per cent, hybrid, imported vehicles continue to outperform

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s automobile market recorded a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in sales in the first six months of 2026, with imported vehicles and hybrid models remaining the strongest growth segments.

On July 10, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) released its June 2026 sales report, showing positive market momentum. Total sales reached 31,104 vehicles, up 4 per cent from the previous month.

However, compared with June 2025, sales were still down about 2.7 per cent, indicating that the market recovery remains uneven.

According to VAMA, cumulative sales in the first half of 2026 totaled 149,761 vehicles, up 15 per cent from the same period last year.

Passenger cars amounted to more than 100,000 units, commercial vehicles exceeded 38,000 units, while hybrid vehicle sales reached 10,865 units, soaring 83 per cent year-on-year.

The strong growth in hybrid vehicles reflects the ongoing shift toward more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly transportation.

In June alone, VAMA members sold 2,347 hybrid vehicles, up 41 per cent from May and nearly double the figure recorded in June 2025, making hybrids the fastest-growing segment in the market.

Among VAMA member brands, Toyota remained the market leader with 6,494 vehicles sold in June, accounting for around 27 per cent of total VAMA sales. Mitsubishi ranked second with 3,158 units, followed by Ford with 2,741 units. Kia and Mazda, both distributed by THACO, sold 2,675 and 2,361 vehicles, respectively, completing the top five best-selling brands for the month.

Notably, the sales gap among leading brands has narrowed compared to previous years, reflecting increasingly intense competition across multiple segments, including B-segment sedans, urban SUVs, MPVs, and pickup trucks.

Industry experts believe the positive first-half performance provides a solid foundation for stronger growth in the second half. Automakers are expected to launch new models, expand their hybrid and electric vehicle lineups, and roll out promotional programmes to stimulate demand.

With auto loan interest rates remaining competitive, stable vehicle supply, and an increasingly diverse product range, Việt Nam’s automotive market is expected to maintain its growth momentum through the remainder of 2026. SUVs, MPVs, and hybrid vehicles are likely to remain the main drivers of overall market sales. — VNA/VNS