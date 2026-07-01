New contractor assessment programme aims to improve industry transparency

HÀ NỘI — A contractor competency assessment and recognition programme aimed at creating a transparent benchmarking system for construction firms was launched on Tuesday, as Việt Nam accelerates infrastructure development and public investment.

The programme would evaluate contractors based on financial strength, construction experience, project quality, management capability, technology adoption, innovation, labour safety, social responsibility and sustainability, organisers the Vietnam Association of Construction Contractors (VACC) and Tiền Phong Newspaper said.

It would seek to recognise high-performing companies while establishing a national database on contractor capabilities that can be used by investors, regulators and project owners when selecting construction firms, the organisers said.

"In the context of Việt Nam's rapidly expanding economy targeting double-digit growth, the construction industry plays a core role." Nguyễn Quốc Hiệp, chairman of VACC and chairman of the programme's assessment council, told the launch event.

"However, the sector's rapid and largely market-driven expansion requires a professional evaluation system."

Construction contributes about 8-9 per cent of Việt Nam's gross domestic product. The Government plans to allocate around VNĐ1 quadrillion to public investment projects in 2026, with most of the funding directed towards infrastructure development.

Despite having more than 10,000 construction enterprises of varying sizes, the industry lacks a systematic framework to assess and classify contractors according to their capabilities.

Drawing on practices adopted in countries including Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China, the programme is being implemented with support from the Ministry of Construction, according to Hiệp.

The pilot phase will focus on recognising leading contractors in three segments: civil construction, transport infrastructure and mechanical and electrical engineering, which organisers say broadly represent the industry's overall performance.

Hiệp said the programme would employ artificial intelligence and digital technologies to improve the objectivity and transparency of the assessment process. Participating companies would first conduct self-assessments using a common set of criteria before undergoing independent evaluation by a panel of industry experts.

He added that the objective would not be simply to honour enterprises, but to establish an official national database that would provide State agencies and investors with reliable information on contractor capabilities.

The programme is designed to be held every two years, with the inaugural assessment scheduled for the end of 2026 and the second edition planned for 2028, according to organisers. Companies will be reassessed in each cycle, with recognition reflecting their latest performance, while the evaluation process will be refined based on lessons learned from previous rounds.

Đàm Đức Biên, deputy director of the Ministry of Construction's Department of Economics and Investment Management, said Việt Nam's construction sector had expanded significantly in terms of financial resources, workforce and technological capacity, helping deliver major infrastructure projects across the country.

However, the market still lacked a comprehensive, up-to-date and scientifically assessed database on construction enterprises, Biên said, adding that such a system would improve regulatory oversight, increase transparency, promote fair competition and help investors make more informed contractor selection decisions.

Hoàng Thiệu Bảo, deputy head of the Construction Department at Vinaconex, said the programme could help enhance the reputation of Vietnamese contractors both domestically and internationally by providing an independent assessment of their capabilities.

Bảo said being ranked would not only help businesses gain recognition domestically but also build credibility with international investors.

He also called for simplifying documentation requirements and clearly defining verification procedures to make it easier for companies to participate while facilitating the assessment council's review process. — VNS