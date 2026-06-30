VN-Index finishes June slightly higher

HÀ NỘI — Benchmark indices were mixed on Tuesday, with improved demand toward the end of the session helping the VN-Index keep its upward momentum.

However, performances among stock groups showed clear divergences, while foreign investors continued to sell net strongly.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed the last session of June at 1,860 points, up 5.04 points, or 0.27 per cent.

The market's breadth was neutral, with 146 stocks advancing and 148 declining. Liquidity continued to improve from the previous trade, reaching over VNĐ19.3 trillion (US$737.4 million).

The VN-Index ended the first half of the year with a gain of 4.2 per cent, rising from 1,784 points to 1,860 points.

It experienced a roller coaster ride during the period, falling sharply to below the 1,600-point level amid investor concerns related to tensions in the Middle East. After that, the market reportedly rebounded strongly and set a peak at 1,927 points in mid-May.

However, it was strongly influenced by Vingroup-related stocks. If four Vin shares are excluded, HoSE's reference index would be around 1,747 points, about 2 per cent lower than the year-end level.

In the final session of June, Vingroup-related shares continued to dominate market movement, contributing more than 6 points to the VN-Index. Particularly, Vingroup (VIC) only added nearly 4.7 points to the index.

Other big names supporting the market were Masan Consumer Corporation (MCH), Vietcombank (VCB), Gelex Group (GEX), Viglacera (VGC), MBBank (MBB) and Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR). These stocks gained in a range of 0.4-4.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, energy was the worst-performing sector, with the index down 0.74 per cent. Selling pressure appeared across a number of oil and gas shares, including Petrovietnam Refining And Petrochemical Corporation (BSR), down 1.02 per cent, PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), down 1.04 per cent, Petrolimex (PLX), fell by 0.81 per cent and PVCHEM (PVC), down 1.55 per cent.

PV Drilling (PVD), however, retained positive momentum with a gain of 0.46 per cent.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index finished lower at 313.16 points, down 4.83 points, or 1.52 per cent.

Foreign investors continued to maintain a net selling position, with net outflows of nearly VNĐ1.2 trillion on HoSE. — BIZHUB/VNS