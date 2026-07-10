SMEs move from digital awareness to implementation as trust becomes key

HÀ NỘI — Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Việt Nam are entering a more substantive phase of digital transformation, with businesses increasingly shifting from raising awareness to implementing technology, although challenges around leadership, data management and execution remain, experts said.

Many SMEs, particularly micro-enterprises, have long viewed technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise resource planning systems and automation as expensive solutions suitable only for large corporations.

However, experts said the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation has helped change that perception.

These initiatives are widely seen as key drivers of Việt Nam's next phase of development, in which knowledge, data and technology form the foundation for sustainable growth.

Backed by grassroots digital technology initiatives, the policies have encouraged more SMEs to adopt digital tools for business management, sales, customer service and market expansion.

Experts said digital platforms have also enabled businesses to broaden market access by strengthening trade connectivity and reducing geographical barriers, helping Vietnamese products reach overseas markets more easily.

Despite greater awareness, implementation remains uneven, with some companies failing to achieve expected returns after investing in digital systems because of insufficient expertise and inadequate operating processes.

BNI Vietnam's National Director Hồ Thụy Hồng Phúc said the biggest challenge is not technology, but the mindset of business leaders.

She said companies that regard digital transformation simply as purchasing software are unlikely to achieve meaningful operational change. Many SMEs also lack standardised and integrated data systems, limiting their ability to use data effectively for sales, customer service and management decisions.

Experts said technologies such as customer relationship management systems and AI applications can only deliver value when businesses first restructure their operations and standardise data, rather than treating digital tools as standalone investments.

They also said SMEs need to view digital trust as a strategic business asset, requiring companies to build a professional online presence, maintain transparency, provide valuable content and ensure consistency between their public image and actual business performance.

Nguyễn Quang Vinh, vice president of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, agreed, saying that trust is becoming a strategic asset in the digital economy.

According to Vinh, technology can create a competitive advantage, but trust is key to ensuring sustainable development. He added that digital trust encompasses data security, legal compliance and stronger competitiveness within global value chains.

Erin Steinhauer, country representative for Việt Nam at The Asia Foundation, said an inclusive digital economy depends not only on technological advancement, but also on businesses' ability and confidence to adopt digital tools.

She said investment in digital skills, trust and collaboration would enable enterprises to participate more deeply in the digital economy.

Chairman of ABsoft Technology Group Lê Văn Dũng, said SMEs should develop digital transformation roadmaps tailored to their business needs and investment capacity.

He said businesses should regard digital assets – including customer data, brands, digital content and leadership reputation – as core business assets and prioritise investment in areas that directly support revenue growth, including customer management, after-sales services, brand communications and sales optimisation.

Experts said SMEs are now moving beyond awareness-building into a phase where implementation speed and investment efficiency will determine the success of digital transformation.

They added that businesses with stronger data capabilities, greater openness to technology and a focus on building digital trust are likely to improve competitiveness, expand into new markets and integrate more deeply into global value chains. — VNS