Shandong Heavy Industry showcases green, intelligent equipment at Hà Nội exhibition

HÀ NỘI — Chinese conglomerate Shandong Heavy Industry (SDHI) hosted its Global Partners Conference and Green Intelligent Products Exhibition at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội on Wednesday, bringing together nearly 1,600 partners from 62 countries and territories.

Held under the theme “Tech Empowered, Future Equipped”, the event underscored the group's strategy to accelerate green development, digital transformation and international cooperation while highlighting opportunities for deeper industrial collaboration with Việt Nam.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Trương Thanh Hoài said Việt Nam has introduced policies to promote green, clean and sustainable development across industry, energy and logistics. The advanced technologies unveiled by SDHI align with the country's priorities of green transport, digital transformation and logistics infrastructure modernisation.

He said the ministry will continue working with relevant agencies to improve the business environment and facilitate investment by both domestic and foreign enterprises. He also expressed his hope that SDHI will expand practical cooperation with Vietnamese partners, strengthen localisation and help develop green logistics supply chains in Việt Nam.

Sun Fenglei, Chairman of the Chinese Enterprises Association in Việt Nam, said Việt Nam's ongoing infrastructure upgrades and energy transition are creating growing demand for high-end manufacturing equipment. Hosting the global event in Hà Nội reflected the long-term commitment of Chinese intelligent manufacturing enterprises to the ASEAN market.

At the exhibition, SDHI's subsidiaries, including Weichai, Sinotruk, Shacman, Shantui, Zhongtong Bus, Lovol Heavy Industry, and KION, showcased a wide range of next-generation products and technologies.

Highlights included electric commercial vehicles, hydrogen fuel-cell trucks, AI-powered construction machinery, smart agricultural equipment, automated warehouse systems and integrated new-energy solutions for mining, transport and logistics.

The event also saw the launch of an initiative to jointly build a new ecosystem for green and intelligent equipment, alongside the signing of several strategic cooperation agreements covering solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), electric buses, electric heavy-duty trucks, AI bulldozers and smart agricultural machinery.

Industry experts said the exhibition marked an important step in SDHI's expansion in Southeast Asia while contributing to Việt Nam's ambitions to promote green transport, modern logistics and sustainable industrial development. — VNA/VNS