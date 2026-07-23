SSI posts 32% rise in Q2 profits

HCM CITY — SSI Securities Corporation reported a standalone pre-tax profit of VNĐ1.51 trillion (US$57.4 million) in the second quarter, up 32 per cent from a year ago, on revenues of VNĐ3.31 trillion ($125.7 million), up 13 per cent.

Brokerage and securities advisory services generated revenues of VNĐ490 billion ($18.6 million). Its brokerage market share was 11.17 per cent, which ranked it among the market leaders, according to HOSE data.

Revenues from margin lending rose 32 per cent to VNĐ1.09 trillion.

Outstanding margin loans and advances against securities sales stood at VNĐ40.47 trillion at the end of June, up 4 per cent for the year, supported by SSI's strengthened capital base to meet growing investor financing demand.

Margin lending accounted for around 33 per cent of revenues, while brokerage and securities advisory services contributed 15 per cent.

Principal investment activities generated VNĐ1.46 trillion in revenue, and 44 per cent of total revenues.

SSI said its financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) remain focused on fixed-income instruments, with certificates of deposit accounting for 62 per cent of the portfolio and bonds for 34 per cent. The remainder consisted of listed equities, shares held for covered warrant hedging and unlisted investments.

The portfolio structure reflects the company’s strategy of balancing investment returns with liquidity and prudent risk management.

Treasury contributed 7 per cent of revenues and investment banking services for around 1 per cent.

The results come at a time when Việt Nam's capital market enters a new phase of development, driven by the country's expected FTSE market upgrade, scheduled to take effect in September 2026, and ongoing reforms to the Securities Law and related regulations.

These developments are expected to improve market transparency, operational efficiency and attractiveness, strengthening the capital market's ability to mobilise funding for the economy.

In anticipation of these changes, SSI has continued investing in its capital strength, risk management capabilities, and market solutions.

As of June 30, SSI's standalone assets reached VNĐ95.24 trillion ($3.6 billion), up 2.4 per cent since the beginning of the year, while shareholders' equity increased by 27.5 per cent to VNĐ39.59 trillion. — VNS