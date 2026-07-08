Việt Nam's specialty coffee sets sights on Chinese market

HÀ NỘI — The Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Association, in partnership with the Shanghai Maiji information technology company, is organising a roadshow of the Vietnam Amazing Cup 2026 in China to introduce the competition's Top 10 Arabica and Top 10 Robusta coffee products to international buyers.

Trịnh Đức Minh, chairman of the association, said the event is a key trade promotion initiative aimed at showcasing Việt Nam's specialty coffee, strengthening business connections and expanding opportunities for cooperation and exports in the Chinese market.

As part of the roadshow, in July, a pilot event is set to be held in Shanghai to introduce Vietnamese specialty coffee to the professional coffee community, gauge market interest and lay the groundwork for future trade promotion activities.

In August, an expanded trade promotion programme will also take place in Guangzhou, with the direct participation of the Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Association, coffee businesses, industry experts and producers whose coffees ranked among the Top 10 Arabica and Top 10 Robusta entries in the Vietnam Amazing Cup 2026. The event aims to strengthen business networking and broaden export opportunities.

A key feature of the programme will be the presentation of the award-winning Top 10 coffees, alongside cupping sessions showcasing Việt Nam's specialty coffee.

At the Guangzhou event, participating businesses will also share the stories behind their coffee-growing regions, production processes and the distinctive qualities that define Việt Nam's specialty coffee.

Business-to-business (B2B) networking sessions will be organised in Guangzhou, providing Vietnamese companies with opportunities to meet Chinese importers, coffee roasters, café chains, distributors and coffee industry organisations.

Minh said the association hopes the roadshow will enhance the profile and reputation of the Vietnam Amazing Cup, bring Việt Nam's high-quality specialty coffee closer to Chinese consumers, build a stronger international partner network, and create broader opportunities for cooperation and the sustainable development of Việt Nam's coffee industry.

Minh said the association hopes the roadshow will enhance the profile and reputation of the Vietnam Amazing Cup, bring Việt Nam's high-quality specialty coffee closer to Chinese consumers, build a stronger international partner network, and create broader opportunities for cooperation and the sustainable development of Việt Nam's coffee industry. — VNA/VNS