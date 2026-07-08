Eurasian bridge for ASEAN: Tamchy SFIT gives Vietnamese businesses access to new continental markets

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese companies expanding beyond Southeast Asia can now gain a new foothold for capital structuring and supply chain management in Kyrgyzstan, where the special financial investment territory (SFIT) has been launched as an international hub for business, capital, and innovation.

For Việt Nam, Central Asia serves as a vital transit corridor to Europe, and Tamchy SFIT addresses both the logistics and financial needs of domestic Vietnamese exporters. Proximity to major cross-border transport corridors enables convenient multimodal routes, while the jurisdiction itself — in synergy with Việt Nam's plans to create the Vietnam International Financial Centre — is a reliable hub for fintech, cross-border settlements, and digital assets.

Tamchy’s legal framework is enshrined in a separate legal act and is based on the principles of English common law. It has an independent court, an International Dispute Resolution Centre, and its own financial regulator. A zero rate of tax on profits, dividends, capital gains, and VAT is guaranteed for 49 years. In addition, 100 per cent foreign ownership of companies is allowed, and all operations, from company registration to day-to-day management, can be conducted fully online through the "single window," which makes running your business from Hà Nội or HCM City extremely simple.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Tamchy SFIT, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov laid out his vision to attract international business and investment: “Changes in the global economy are driving demand for new centers of business activity where international standards are supported by true freedom of innovation and long-term investment. Kyrgyzstan is ready to become one of these places. We are leveraging global best practices to build a financial center from scratch — with an independent court, a modern regulator, and rules that won’t change with shifting trends.”

The arrival of the first residents proves global investors’ high level of trust in Tamchy SFIT. Among them are companies from the UAE, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Kazakhstan. The presence of South Korean business is a crucial marker, as the RoK has traditionally been one of the largest foreign investors in Việt Nam's economy.

Seo Dong Hyun, CEO of Serim, offers a pragmatic explanation for his choice: "Over my thirty years of work in investment, I have come to the conclusion that legal certainty and trust in the regulatory system are the foundation for long-term investment. It is on these principles that Tamchy SFIT was created, using the best international practices in law and regulation. And it was done faster than in any other jurisdiction I know." — VNA/VNS