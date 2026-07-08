South Korea picks Việt Nam as ASEAN hub for K-Food supply chain expansion

HÀ NỘI — South Korea has selected Việt Nam as a regional hub for expanding the logistics, distribution and supply chain of Korean food exports to Southeast Asia, as rising demand driven by the popularity of Korean culture boosts sales in one of its fastest-growing overseas markets.

The decision was announced by South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs following the ASEAN K-Food Fair 2026, held in Hà Nội last week.

Việt Nam is South Korea's fourth-largest export market for agricultural and food products, and demand for Korean food continues to rise alongside the spread of Korean popular culture, the ministry said.

As part of its strategy, South Korea will strengthen its logistics network in Việt Nam, centred on an integrated logistics facility in Hà Nội that began operations in June. The centre includes refrigerated and frozen storage as well as cold-chain facilities designed to support exports of fresh produce, including strawberries, grapes and pears, along with livestock products.

The ministry said it would also expand its V-Express export support programme, combining logistics and marketing assistance to help reduce import and transportation costs while increasing online and in-person promotional activities in Việt Nam.

South Korea is also seeking to broaden its market focus from direct-to-consumer sales to business-to-business channels, responding to growing demand in Việt Nam for ready-to-eat meals, convenience foods, Korean sauces and ingredients used in street food, according to a ministry survey.

The ministry said it had discussed with Korean supermarket chain K-Mart, which operates more than 150 stores in Việt Nam, plans to use its logistics and distribution network to expand Korean food supplies from Việt Nam to neighbouring Cambodia and Laos through joint marketing programmes.

During the ASEAN K-Food Fair, 45 South Korean food exporters met 107 importers from ASEAN countries, resulting in the signing of 46 memorandums of understanding worth about US$21 million, the ministry said.

Jeong Gyeong-seok, director general of food industry policy at South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, said Việt Nam would serve as a strategic base for expanding exports of fresh agricultural products and food ingredients across Southeast Asia, with Cambodia and Laos among the first target markets. — VNS