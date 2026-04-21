Việt Nam steps up crackdown on IUU fishing

Việt Nam is working to lift the IUU ‘yellow card’ by enacting the Fisheries Law, alongside other efforts to ensure the sustainable development and uphold national reputation in the global seafood market.
Việt Nam’s move to tighten oversight of real estate lending is aimed at managing risks rather than restricting credit, officials and industry executives said, as authorities seek to balance financial stability with growth.
The agreement reflects SHB’s long-term vision and determination to redefine its growth model, strengthen competitiveness, accelerate digitalisation, and contribute to the development of Việt Nam’s digital economy.