Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam steps up crackdown on IUU fishing

April 21, 2026 - 11:43
Việt Nam is working to lift the IUU ‘yellow card’ by enacting the Fisheries Law, alongside other efforts to ensure the sustainable development and uphold national reputation in the global seafood market.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom