Airlines expand int'l routes to capture summer travel surge

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese airlines are accelerating fleet expansion and launching new international routes to capture rising travel demand ahead of the summer 2026 peak season, as carriers move to strengthen connectivity and tap growing inbound tourism.

Carriers including Vietjet Air, Vietnam Airlines and Vietravel Airlines are increasing capacity and widening their global networks across China, Europe, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia.

Vietravel Airlines recently added an Airbus A321 to its fleet, part of a plan to add nine aircraft within six months. The carrier stressed that fleet scale and structure are critical to operational efficiency and long-term competitiveness.

It is resuming its Hà Nội - Bangkok route from April 24 and is expanding both domestic and international services, including the planned launch of a new route to Shenzhen, China, in the third quarter of 2026. Other potential markets such as Taiwan (China) and the Republic of Korea are also being studied for future expansion.

Vietjet Air announced five new routes linking Hà Nội and HCM City with mainland Chinese destinations including Hangzhou, Enshi, Guilin and Huangshan. Two routes, Hà Nội - Enshi and HCM City - Guilin, have been operating since early April, with the remaining services expected to launch soon.

The airline said the expansion will enhance connectivity to emerging tourism destinations while supporting trade between major economic centres. Vietjet already operates flights to key mainland Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xi’an and Guangzhou.

Beyond China, the carrier is extending its reach to Japan and Southeast Asia. A Hà Nội - Shizuoka route is scheduled to begin on April 28 with three weekly return flights, while Đà Nẵng - Jakarta and Nha Trang - Singapore services are set to launch between late April and early June.

Vietnam Airlines is expanding long-haul operations with the launch of a direct Hà Nội, Amsterdam route on June 16 with three weekly return flights using Airbus A350 aircraft.

The service will be the first non-stop link between Việt Nam and the Netherlands.

Following the launch, the national carrier will operate 12 direct routes to Europe, connecting eight destinations including Paris, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Milan, Copenhagen, Moscow and Amsterdam, which will help improve connectivity with major economic centres.

Earlier this month, the airline also introduced an HCM City - Phuket route with five weekly flights.

New entrant Sun PhuQuoc Airways is also accelerating its international expansion with a plan to operate nine routes to seven markets in 2026, including Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong (China), India and Malaysia.

The airline launched services from Phú Quốc to Taipei (Taiwan, China) on March 29 and to Seoul (South Korea) from April 17.

Statistics from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam show that the aviation market handled 24.1 million passengers in the first quarter of 2026, up 16 per cent year on year.

Domestic traffic reached 10.2 million passengers, up 12 per cent, while international traffic rose 19 per cent to 13.9 million, driven by major markets including mainland China, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Taiwan (China), Japan, the United States, India and Australia. — VNS