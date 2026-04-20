VN-Index gains nearly 20 points on blue-chips

HÀ NỘI — The stock market delivered a mixed performance on Monday as liquidity slipped to its lowest level in roughly two weeks. Even so, blue chips, particularly the Vin stocks group, supported the benchmark and lifted the main index by nearly 20 points.

By the close, the VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose 19.94 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 1,837.11 points. This marked its highest closing level since the end of February. During the morning session, the index had briefly retreated towards the 1,800-point mark as selling pressure increased, with Vin-family stocks acting as the main drag before sentiment recovered later in the day.

On the southern bourse, 154 stocks finished above their reference levels while around 150 closed lower. Total trading value exceeded VNĐ21.7 trillion (US$824.2 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks on HoSE, also performed positively, climbing back above the 2,000-point threshold. It gained 20.93 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 2,009.04 points.

Within the large-cap basket, 19 ticker symbols advanced while seven declined and four ended flat.

Trading was heavily influenced by Vingroup-related shares. All four constituent stocks, Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM), Vincom Retail (VRE) and Vinpearl (VPL), posted gains.

In particular, VHM reached its ceiling price at VNĐ145,100 per share and closed with no sell orders remaining at the end of the session.

This group alone contributed nearly 15 points to the index gain.

Among industry groups, steel was the only sector to show broadly synchronised gains. Hoa Phat Group (HPG) rose 1.6 per cent while Hoa Sen Group (HSG) and Nam Kim Group (NKG) increased 1.25 per cent and 0.34 per cent respectively.

Other sectors showed wider divergence. In banking, VPBank (VPB) and MBBank (MBB) closed in the red while HDBank (HDB), Techcombank (TCB) and Vietcombank (VCB) rose more than 1 per cent.

Brokerage stocks followed a similar split. Gainers included SSI Securities (SSI), Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HCM), VNDirect Securities (VND) and VPS Securities (VCK), though movements were relatively modest. On the losing side were VIX Securities (VIX), VPBank Securities (VPX) and Techcom Securities (TCX), each declining by less than 0.6 per cent.

Despite reports that global oil prices rose by about 8 per cent to nearly $90 per barrel amid renewed tensions in the Middle East, the oil and gas sector still weakened across the board.

Binh Son Refinery (BSR), which operates the Dung Quất refinery, led the decline, falling 2.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) dropped 2.67 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 257.33 points.

After a brief period of net buying at the end of last week, foreign investors returned to net selling on HoSE, recording net sales of more than VNĐ600 billion. VIC was the most heavily sold stock, with nearly VNĐ870 billion in sell volume. — BIZHUB/VNS