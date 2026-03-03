Vietnamese vessels urged to adopt highest security measures in Middle East waters

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Maritime and Waterway Administration (VIMAWA) has called on shipowners with vessels operating on international routes to closely review updated information on maritime safety and security conditions before planning voyages to the Middle East to ensure the safety and security and legitimate rights and interests of crew members.

According to the latest update from the VIMAWA, as of late Tuesday, Việt Nam has eight vessels with 160 crew members operating in the Middle East.

Ships transiting the region were instructed to implement the highest security level under their approved Ship Security Plans. Crew members are advised to limit work on open decks when passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Shipowners were also urged to take measures to stabilise crew morale and coordinate with relevant authorities to facilitate safe repatriation for sailors wishing to return home.

For vessels currently operating in the Middle East, shipowners were requested to direct captains to apply appropriate safety and security measures. These include preparing contingency plans for emergency incidents, maintaining the highest level of watchkeeping, avoiding areas with military activities, and, where necessary, altering course toward the territorial waters of neutral states or departing the area altogether.

Shipowners and vessels were requested to maintain uninterrupted communication and ensure timely position reporting. The Automatic Identification System (AIS) must remain fully operational and accurate, and be ready to be switched off or adjusted in accordance with guidance from maritime authorities to prevent misidentification. Close monitoring of Notices to Mariners issued by the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) was also recommended.

Crew supply companies assigning them to vessels scheduled to transit the Middle East were instructed to regularly update and disseminate information on potential security risks, including threats of attacks on commercial shipping. Sailors must strictly implement their approved Ship Security Plans, with particular attention to recommendations issued by relevant international organisations concerning maritime safety and security in the region.

Local maritime port authorities and inland waterway port authorities were tasked with advising crew members of vessels planning to navigate through the Middle East when granting sailing permits.

For its part, the VIMAWA has established an online platform to update information on Vietnamese vessels and sailors operating in the region, and has announced dedicated hotlines (+84 904 67 89 78 / +84 945 29 65 95) to receive and promptly address relevant information and requests for assistance.

Relevant agencies, organisations, and individuals were encouraged to proactively access updated guidance and contact the hotlines in the event of emerging situations.

Việt Nam tightens shipping safety, prepares contingency plans over Middle East risks

In a directive issued on the same day, VIMAWA has ordered heightened safety precautions for vessels and seafarers operating in the Middle East amid escalating regional tensions and growing threats to maritime security.

VIMAWA Director Lê Đỗ Mười instructed shipowners, crewing firms and shipping companies to conduct thorough risk assessments and adjust operations as needed, including preparing alternative shipping routes. They are also required to activate the highest level of security measures in accordance with their approved ship security plans to ensure maximum protection for ships and crews.

The administration noted that the situation in the Middle East remains complex and shows signs of further escalation, posing serious risks to maritime safety and security in the region. In response, maritime businesses are urged to closely monitor developments, regularly update safety advisories and follow information issued by maritime authorities of relevant countries, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), and other official sources.

Vietnamese shipowners, crewing agencies and shipping enterprises are requested to take preventive measures and prepare contingency plans to promptly respond to emerging risks, ensuring the absolute safety of Vietnamese-flagged vessels operating on international routes as well as Vietnamese seafarers working aboard foreign ships transiting the region. The goal is to minimise disruptions to maritime transport and limit the impact of the conflict on international shipping operations.

In parallel, enterprises are advised to anticipate potential sharp increases in global oil prices, freight rates, surcharges and other transportation costs. They are encouraged to develop adaptive business strategies to mitigate risks in international trade and logistics, safeguard supply chains and maintain uninterrupted shipping activities.

In addition to maintaining uninterrupted communications and complying with location reporting requirements. Vietnamese shipowners, crewing agencies and shipping enterprises are also required to review and update information on vessels and crew members operating in affected areas and maintain close coordination with Vietnamese embassies in Gulf countries and with the Việt Nam Maritime and Waterway Administration for timely guidance and emergency assistance.

Industry associations are encouraged to monitor developments closely, maintain regular exchanges with relevant state management agencies and provide updated information to their members. They are also urged to formulate response scenarios to mitigate adverse impacts on production, business operations, supply chains and maritime transport, as well as prepare for similar incidents in the future.

Port authorities under VIMAWA have been tasked with advising relevant enterprises, organisations and individuals on the implementation of safety measures for ships and crews operating in areas affected by the ongoing conflict. — VNA/VNS