A permanent showroom for Vietnamese goods opens in central Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A permanent exhibition and sales space for domestically produced goods opened in central Hanoi on Thursday, as authorities step up efforts to promote local brands and boost domestic consumption.

Located at No 62 Tràng Tiền Street, the showroom is backed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development in partnership with TikTok Vietnam and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (Napas).

The venue combines physical displays with livestream sales, allowing consumers to purchase Vietnamese products both in person and online. All goods showcased must be produced in Việt Nam and meet requirements on product origin and sourcing transparency.

Tràng Tiền Street, one of Hà Nội’s most prestigious shopping areas, is home to flagship stores of many international luxury brands. Officials said the new space aims to introduce high-quality Vietnamese products to local residents and foreign visitors.

Sales at the showroom are conducted cashlessly via the VietQR payment system. Exhibition and livestream sales events are scheduled to take place every two weeks throughout 2026, with nationwide delivery supported through e-commerce platforms.

The first livestream sales session will be held from 9am to 1pm on Friday, officially starting online sales activities linked to the exhibition space.

The livestream will feature three product lines: Ladolvita chocolate from Lâm Đồng Province, Hương Quê tea from Thái Nguyên Province, and Từ Bi incense from Hà Nội, representing processed agricultural goods, regional specialties and handicrafts tied to traditional cultural values.

The trade ministry said the project is part of broader efforts to strengthen the domestic market by connecting local producers directly with consumers and promoting demand for higher-value Vietnamese goods.— VNS