Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Where Vietnamese products shine

February 05, 2026 - 15:42
Held on a national scale at the Vietnam National Exhibition Centre (Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội), the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 brings together high-quality Vietnamese products, regional specialities and a vibrant Tết atmosphere. Running until February 13, the fair serves as a key national platform for trade, consumption and cultural exchange.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom