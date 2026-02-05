Where Vietnamese products shine

Held on a national scale at the Vietnam National Exhibition Centre (Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội), the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 brings together high-quality Vietnamese products, regional specialities and a vibrant Tết atmosphere. Running until February 13, the fair serves as a key national platform for trade, consumption and cultural exchange.
The robust growth in the first month of the year, despite lingering global uncertainties, underlines the effectiveness of the sector’s efforts in management, production organisation and market expansion.
Stronger regional linkages through greater resource sharing, coordinated planning and unified development orientations will give the Southern Key Economic Region ample room for breakthrough growth in the coming period, a forum heard in HCM City on February 4.
For many years, Vietnamese electronics enterprises have mainly participated in global supply chains based on cost advantages and order-fulfillment capacity. However, this model is facing increasing pressure as major markets simultaneously tighten ESG requirements.