Companies report positive sales during Spring Fair 2026

HÀ NỘI — Several textile and consumer goods companies have reported positive initial sales results after taking part in the Spring Fair 2026, citing strong customer interest and aggressive promotional strategies.

Hanvico, a high-end bedding brand, is bringing a range of blankets, sheets and pillows to the fair, focusing on products suitable for both winter and spring use.

According to Hoàng Thị Chiên, Head of Sales at Hanvico, the company offers discounts of up to 70 per cent to support consumers.

“Although Hanvico is positioned in the premium segment, the Spring Fair allows us to introduce products at significantly lower prices,” Chiên said.

She added that after one day of participation, from the afternoon of February 2 to the afternoon of February 3, the company recorded revenue of more than VNĐ50 million.

Hanvico also promotes its booth through social media advertising and flyer distribution to attract more customers.

Chiên said the fair provides an opportunity to connect not only with retail customers but also with bulk buyers such as hotels and guesthouses, some of whom have expressed interest in future cooperation.

“We expect to see positive sales revenue after the fair,” she said.

Minh Khai Textile Import-Export JSC are showcasing products including 100 per cent cotton towels, bath towels and hair towels designed for all skin types. The company offered discounts of 20-30 per cent to attract visitors.

Nguyễn Tiến Anh, a representative of the company, said sales has so far reached around VNĐ20 million.

He expressed hope that participation in the Spring Fair would help the company expand its customer base ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year shopping season.

Meanwhile, Lemino Vietnam introduces a wide range of products, from affordable items priced at a few hundred thousand đồng to new collections costing up to VNĐ4-5 million per product. The company offered promotional discounts of 20-70 per cent.

Nguyễn Đức Hiếu of Lemino Vietnam said customer traffic increased significantly from the second day of the fair.

Over two days, the company recorded sales of approximately VNĐ40 million, which he described as a promising result, particularly at the early stage of the event.

“By participating in the Spring Fair, we expect the event to serve as an effective platform to boost sales, enhance brand awareness and prepare for the upcoming Tết Holiday shopping season,” he said. — VNS