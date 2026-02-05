Korean enterprises explore investment in Vĩnh Long province

VĨNH LONG — The Vĩnh Long Provincial People’s Committee on February 4 held a working session with FBH Media Company from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to discuss investment cooperation in the province.

At the meeting, the provincial Department of Finance and the FBH Media Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the Mekong development project in Vĩnh Long.

Under the MoU, Vĩnh Long will provide information about optimal land areas for an integrated development project, including a Sesame Street theme park, a hotel and resort, a cruise terminal, and a television and media centre, with incentives in line with current regulations. The FBH Media Company will gradually invest in the project by leveraging its global entertainment intellectual property (IP) assets together with its strengths in cruise tourism, hospitality, and media-art development.

Chairman of the Vĩnh Long Provincial People’s Committee Trần Trí Quang said that during the province’s investment and trade promotion mission to the RoK in October 2025, provincial leaders held discussions with the FBH Media Company. Following open and constructive exchanges, the group visited Vĩnh Long to survey the investment environment, discuss cooperation orientations, and sign the MoU.

He affirmed that Vĩnh Long will continue to accompany and create favourable conditions for investors to operate and grow in the province. The two sides will closely coordinate in project studies and proposals to ensure effective, substantive and sustainable implementation.

Kwon Young Kyu, Chairman of the FBH Media Company, said that after studying the Vietnam market, particularly the potential and strengths of Vĩnh Long, the group decided to implement the Mekong development project in the province and expressed his confidence in its success.

The RoK is currently one of Vĩnh Long’s key foreign direct investment partners. Of the 176 FDI projects operating in the province, Korean investors account for 36 projects with total registered capital exceeding US$354 million, ranking third in total registered investment.

In terms of trade, Vĩnh Long’s exports to the RoK in 2025 reached nearly $169 million, up 16.73 per cent year on year, while imports exceeded $124 million, up 20.57 per cent.

Vĩnh Long is calling on Korean enterprises to study and invest in the province’s key and high-potential sectors, including industrial park and cluster infrastructure, processing and supporting industries, high-tech agriculture, culture and tourism, trade and services, education and training, environmental services, renewable energy, logistics, and urban and housing development. — VNA/VNS