Vietnamese businesses seek partners at chocolate, coffee fair in Algeria

ALGIERS — The 7th International Chocolate and Coffee Show (CHOCAF) officially opened on February 4 in the city of Oran, Algeria, attracting around 60 businesses as well as many experts and visitors from the host country and nations around the world, including Việt Nam.

Running until February 7, the fair showcases the entire value chain of the coffee and chocolate industry, ranging from raw materials and machinery to finished products such as confectionery, chocolate and coffee. In addition to exhibition booths, CHOCAF 2026 features cooking demonstrations, skills competitions and professional exchange activities.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Algeria, Nguyễn Huyền Trâm, general director of Phước An Coffee JSC from Việt Nam’s Đắk Lắk Province, said she attended the expo to introduce the company’s products, explore the Algerian market, including local coffee preferences, and learn about investment models in the country.

During her working trip to Algeria, Trâm said she felt the special affection that Algerian people have for Vietnamese people and expressed her hope that the company’s products could soon be exported to this promising market. — VNS