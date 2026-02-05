Vĩnh Long expands seedless lime farming for export

Vĩnh Long — Seedless lime grown for export under a dedicated farming model in Vĩnh Long Province has become a high-profit crop with stable outlets, helping create sustainable livelihoods for farmers.

The model has been implemented since 2023 by the Thành Chí Seedless Lime Co-operative in Tân An Commune in coordination with the provincial Co-operative Alliance, the Farmers Association, local authorities, and the Fruit Republic Can Tho One Member Limited Company.

Initially involving 160 households in 10 communes and wards and spread over 150ha, the model has expanded to 186 households in 16 communes and wards and 188.4ha.

Phan Đức Tài, director of Thành Chí, said farmers joining the model are provided with seedlings and technical support to meet export standards.

They are also taught how to get growing area codes and preferential loans from provincial support funds, he added.

Participating farmers are guaranteed a floor price of no less than VNĐ10,000 (38 US cents) per kilogramme, at least VNĐ3,000 higher than the market price.

All their output is purchased by the co-operative and supplied to Fruit Republic for export to the Netherlands.

Initial investment in one hectare of seedless lime is VNĐ100–130 million ($3,800–4,900), which increases to around VNĐ170 million ($6,500) with automatic sprinkler irrigation.

After 18–21 months the trees begin to bear fruit. From the third year yields are stable at 30–40 tonnes per hectare per year though some areas achieve 50–70 tonnes.

At the average selling price of VNĐ15,000 (57 US cent) per kilogramme prevalent in recent times, farmers can start earning profits of more than VNĐ300 million ($11,420) a year after three years.

From the fourth year they can earn VNĐ500–600 million ($19,000–22,800) per hectare per year.

Seedless lime trees have a lifespan of more than 20 years.

Speaking at a recent conference reviewing the seedless lime export model and outlining expansion plans, Thái Phước Lộc, chairman of the provincial Co-operative Alliance, said the model offers many advantages.

“Seedless lime adapts well to climate change, has a faster capital recovery period than many other citrus crops, and profits are high relative to investment.”

Transparent linkages between farmers, co-operatives and enterprises help ensure stable demand and reduce market risks, he said.

“Farmers no longer have to fend for themselves in a risky market economy, but receive comprehensive support from production to consumption when co-operatives operate effectively.”

Trần Văn Thức, head of the Tân An Commune People’s Committee’s economic division, said converting low-efficiency rice lands into seedless lime orchards linked with Thành Chí Co-operative for export to the Netherlands has proven highly effective and ensured stable outlets for agricultural products.

The commune has a total farming area of 5,700ha, including 3,500ha of rice paddies.

Under the agricultural sector restructuring programme, the commune has promoted the switch to other crops and livestock on inefficient rice paddies to raise farm incomes and adapt to climate change.

Local authorities are actively encouraging farmers to expand seedless lime cultivation and helping them access the support policies of the Co-operative Alliance and Farmers Association.

Seedless lime grows in a wide range of soils and is easy to care for.

Nguyễn Thanh Hùng, a farmer in Đông Thành Ward, said: “Seedless lime is easy to grow and does not require much labour.”

Thanks to steady demand, many households have invested in automatic irrigation systems and applied safe production processes to improve product quality.

Châu Văn Hòa, deputy chairman of the province People’s Committee, said the seedless lime model has proven highly effective, in line with agricultural restructuring towards higher value production and stronger links between output, markets and exports.

“To ensure sustainable development and effective expansion, further support is needed for technical transfer, growing area codes and the application of VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards.”

The province aims to expand seedless lime cultivation to 250ha by the end of this year and targets 500ha by 2030, positioning it as a key agricultural model that boosts farmers’ incomes and promotes agricultural exports. — VNS