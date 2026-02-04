APEC 2026: Việt Nam – China hold in-depth discussions on regional financial policy priorities

HÀ NỘI — On the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting 2026 in Shanghai, officials from the finance ministries of Việt Nam and China have held in-depth discussions on regional financial policy priorities and outlined coordination orientations within APEC in 2026 – 2027.

During their meeting, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Finance Trần Quốc Phương and his Chinese counterpart Liao Min compared notes on key priorities of the APEC Finance Ministers' Process (FMP) this year, to be hosted by China. The Chinese side said the proposed APEC 2026 themes are closely aligned with its domestic economic development strategies while also reflecting common issues facing the region.

Accordingly, China has identified four major priorities for the FMP in 2026, including fiscal policies to support households; financial development for digital infrastructure; expanding opportunities and access to finance for all; and promoting dialogue with young financial talents. Together, these priorities are intended to foster growth while improving the inclusiveness and sustainability of the regional financial system.

Phương said that Việt Nam and China are facing many similar challenges in formulating and managing fiscal and budgetary policies for economic development, particularly the need to identify and promote new growth drivers amid ongoing global economic volatility.

He shared the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance’s perspectives and approaches to each of the priority themes proposed by China, while underscoring the role of fiscal policy in supporting growth, maintaining macroeconomic stability and ensuring social welfare.

The two sides held that the FMP serves as an important platform for exchanging experience and shaping long-term financial cooperation initiatives for the region.

For his part, Liao offered several suggestions to the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance as it studies and formulates priority themes for the FMP next year.

The officials emphasised the importance of ensuring continuity and coherence in the APEC financial cooperation agenda, and closely aligning discussion themes with the strategic priorities for development of each member economy.

Phương congratulated the Chinese Ministry of Finance on its preparations for APEC 2026, affirming that the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance will continue to work closely with China throughout APEC-related activities this year.

He stated that the Vietnamese ministry will step up consultations and experience sharing to shape priority themes for APEC 2027 that fully reflect national strategic orientations, align with key resolutions of the Party and the State; and remain consistent with the Incheon Plan for the five-year APEC financial cooperation roadmap.

The Vietnamese delegation held technical working sessions with representatives from the Chinese ministry and the APEC Secretariat to exchange expertise on substantive issues and organisational work, demonstrating Việt Nam’s proactive preparations for hosting APEC 2027.

Phương is scheduled to take part in the official sessions of the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting 2026 meeting 2026 on February 4-5. — VNA/VNS