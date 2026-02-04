Việt Nam seeks deeper energy, industrial, aviation ties with US

WASHINGTON DC — Vietnamese Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Lê Mạnh Hùng held a discussion with a group of US enterprises in the energy, industrial, and aviation sectors under the US–ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Washington DC on February 2 (local time), the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported on Wednesday.

The event took place on the sidelines of the sixth round of negotiations on the Việt Nam–US Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade, reflecting Việt Nam's determination to strengthen and elevate bilateral economic and trade ties in a stable, substantive, and sustainable manner.

In his speech, Hùng affirmed the US as one of Việt Nam's most important economic and trade partners. Bilateral relations, he noted, should be shaped by a long-term vision, not merely based on trade volume or investment flows, but on the increasing complementarity of the two economies, Việt Nam's growing role in global supply chains, and strategic interest connectivity between the two countries.

On such basis, Việt Nam hopes to work with the US to build a stable, balanced, and predictable framework for economic and trade cooperation, fostering long-term confidence among businesses in both countries.

Việt Nam stays ready to further expand imports from the US, particularly through procurement contracts for machinery, equipment, and modern technologies, he state, noting that in recent years, Vietnamese carriers have already placed major orders, including VietJet's commitment to buying 200 aircraft and Vietnam Airlines' purchase of 50 planes from Boeing, helping narrow the trade gap and foster mutual benefits.

On the energy-related issues of interest to US firms, with the presence of major corporations in oil and gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable energy, Hùng stressed that ensuring energy security is one of Việt Nam's key development priorities.

According to him, LNG is identified as an important transitional fuel to balance supply and demand and support energy transition, while offshore wind power and other clean energy sources form part of the long-term strategic orientation. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is also finalising transparent and stable regulations for electricity, gas, and renewables to enable large-scale and economically viable projects.

Việt Nam values and wishes to foster long-term cooperation in modern industry, logistics, and aviation connectivity, he said, adding that Việt Nam favours selective investments in foundational and high value-added industries tied to supply chains, support industries, technology transfer, and workforce training.

He called on Boeing to further expand its supply chain in Việt Nam, boost partnerships with local firms and speed up deliveries, thereby assisting Vietnamese airlines in fleet expansion and operational capacity improvement.

In high-tech and digital areas, Hùng told leading US technology corporations that semiconductors, advanced technology and digital economy are among Việt Nam's strategic priority areas.

The Vietnamese Government is committed to pushing ahead with institutional reforms, digital infrastructure buildup, clean energy adoption in production, and a healthy and secure competition environment for investors, he said.

With respect to logistics, trade, and market supporting services, the official spoke highly of US enterprises’ role in enhancing supply chain efficiency, market transparency, and international trade and investment.

Later, Hùng held separate meetings with executives of Apple, Excelerate Energy, and ExxonMobil, delving into high-tech and energy collaboration.

At the event, he listened to their proposals while clarifying Việt Nam's policy focuses and commitment to a stable, transparent, and favourable investment environment for long-term projects.

The Vietnamese Government considers the US business community an important, long-term, and trustworthy partner, he said, pledging to further increase policy dialogue, promptly address difficulties within the legal framework, and accompany firms in the spirit of harmonised interests and shared prosperity. This serves as an important foundation for the continued consolidation of economic and trade ties in a stable, substantive, and sustainable direction in the time ahead.

On the sidelines of the negotiation round, Hùng also held a working session with US Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Vaden to discuss agricultural cooperation and those related to bilateral trade.

Host and guest agreed to continue close technical discussions and coordinate in issues of mutual concern to support stable and sustainable agricultural trade and contribute to the broader negotiation process. — VNA/VNS