Spring Fair 2026 attracts over 32,000 visitors in two days

HÀ NỘI — More than 32,000 people visited the ongoing first Spring Fair 2026 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) on Monday and Tuesday, according to a report from the organising committee.

In terms of sales, revenue at booths from localities ranged from VNĐ20 million (US$775) to VNĐ1 billion in the first two days, with Sơn La Province recording the highest turnover.

Enterprises operating in the sections managed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment posted revenues up to over VNĐ2 billion per company.

The MoIT, in coordination with relevant agencies and VEC, have developed plans to implement measures aimed at attracting visitors and facilitating their participation in the fair.

Accordingly, the MoIT issued Official Dispatch No 760/BCT-XTTM on Tuesday, requesting the People’s Committees of cities and provinces nationwide to step up information dissemination about the fair to the public, while enhancing transport support for visitors through appropriate measures such as organising free shuttle services, and increasing transport routes and frequencies.

The first Glorious Spring Fair 2026, themed “Connecting Prosperity - Welcoming a Glorious Spring,” is a large-scale national trade promotion event directed by the Government, chaired by the MoIT, and organised in coordination with other ministries, sectors, and localities.

Taking place from February 2 – 13, the event is identified as a key highlight in a series of activities to stimulate consumer demand, develop the domestic market, and promote Vietnamese brands during the Lunar New Year - the Year of the Horse. — VNS