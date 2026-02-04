Hà Nội’s agricultural exports top US$2 billion in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s agricultural and forestry exports were estimated to surpass US$2 billion in 2025, maintaining steady growth and reinforcing the capital city’s role in the national agricultural supply chain, according to the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment.

Key agricultural and food products accounted for around US$1.4 billion of the total export value, representing the largest share of the sector’s turnover. The result reflects the effectiveness of the city’s efforts to expand overseas markets, improve quality standards, strengthen product traceability and promote production models that meet international standards and increasingly stringent import requirements.

Alongside export growth, the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector recorded solid overall performance. In 2025, the sector’s gross regional domestic product was estimated to rise by 3.55 per cent year on year. Output at constant prices exceededVNĐ44.24 trillion, up 3.55 per cent, with agriculture remaining the main driver at more than VNĐ40.3 trillion, an increase of 3.52 per cent.

At current prices, the total production value of the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector was estimated at nearly VNĐ70.4 trillion, with agriculture accounting for 91.02 per cent of the total.

These results are expected to provide a strong foundation for Hà Nội to further restructure its agricultural sector towards a modern, sustainable and higher-value model, enhance competitiveness and expand export markets in the coming years. VNS