PM urges stronger Swiss, European investment, technology transfer in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính reaffirmed Việt Nam’s openness to Swiss and European businesses, encouraging greater investment in high-tech and high value-added projects linked with technology transfer, as well as deeper cooperation in green and digital transformation, renewable energy, the marine economy, green finance and tourism.

At a Tuesday meeting with a delegation of Swiss and European enterprises led by Dr Philipp Rösler, President of the Swiss–Viet Economic Forum (SVEF), the PM commended the forum and Rösler for actively connecting Việt Nam with partners, promoting investment cooperation and enhancing the country’s profile among European and global business communities.

Updating the delegation on key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, particularly the development strategy with centenary goals set for 2030 and 2045, the PM said the country is striving for double-digit economic growth from 2026 onwards.

Rösler congratulated Việt Nam on maintaining robust growth amid global uncertainties and praised its long-term vision, including plans to establish an international financial centre and pursue double-digit growth in the coming years.

He affirmed that Swiss and European partners stand ready to cooperate with and support Việt Nam in achieving its strategic goals.

Swiss and European enterprises led by Dr Philipp Rösler, President of the Swiss–Viet Economic Forum (SVEF)Representatives of Swiss and European enterprises spoke highly of Việt Nam’s investment climate and outlined long-term cooperation plans in finance, textiles, climate change response, emissions reduction, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, semiconductors, data infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

They called for continued Government support through policy openness and stability, streamlined administrative procedures, and stronger supporting ecosystems to enhance investment efficiency.

Addressing business proposals, the PM outlined Việt Nam’s priorities and incentives for green growth and digital development. To achieve double-digit growth, he said the country is advancing three strategic breakthroughs – institutional reform, modern and integrated infrastructure, and high-quality human resources and governance – while shifting to a new growth model based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Việt Nam is accelerating clean energy development, including wind, solar and nuclear power; promoting sustainable agriculture through initiatives such as the one-million-hectare high-quality, low-emission rice programme in the Mekong Delta; developing a carbon market; and expanding green transport through wider adoption of electric vehicles and reduced reliance on fossil fuels.

The PM noted that the country has introduced strong incentives for the semiconductor industry and is implementing two chip projects, alongside efforts to train 100,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030 and build national, sectoral and local databases to support AI development. He also highlighted opportunities in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, ecological agriculture and modern rural development.

He expressed his hope that Swiss and European enterprises will scale up both direct and indirect investment, intensify technology transfer, support workforce training, share management expertise, invest in research and development, and help Vietnamese firms integrate more deeply into global value and supply chains.

Welcoming the breakthrough progress in Việt Nam–Europe relations, particularly following the upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and the sound Việt Nam–Switzerland ties, the PM reaffirmed the country’s commitment to improving the investment climate, ensuring political and institutional stability, maintaining social order and safety, cutting red tape, and protecting the rights and legitimate interests of investors.

He also called on Swiss and European businesses to support Việt Nam’s efforts to develop the international financial centre, encourage remaining EU member states to ratify the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), urge the European Commission to lift the IUU fishing “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood, and contribute to the country’s long-term development through sustained investment, technology transfer, innovation cooperation and promotion of environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and sustainable finance. — VNA/VNS