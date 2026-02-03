Vietravel Airlines launches HCM City – Vinh route

HÀ NỘI — Vietravel Airlines has launched a direct HCM City – Vinh route to expand its domestic network and enhance connectivity between key economic and tourism hubs.

The new route comes amid rising travel demand, especially during the peak period before and after the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival. As scheduled, Vetravel Airlines plans to operate three daily flights on this route.

It not only helps shorten travel time, meets growing travel demand but also forms part of the airline’s strategy to restructure and expand its domestic network. Vietravel Airlines said the new route is expected to strengthen links between Vinh – the north-central economic and cultural centre, and HCM City – the southern economic hub, promoting trade, tourism, and regional development while offering passengers more convenient, safe, and high-quality travel options.

Vietravel Airlines is currently offering a range of attractive promotions on domestic routes, including discount codes, Lunar New Year low-fare deals, and other flexible incentives for passengers.

Alongside its flight operations, Vietravel Airlines is restructuring and repositioning its brand, focusing on strengthening operations, improving service quality, and expanding its route network.

As part of its development strategy in 2026, Vietravel Airlines has identified Vinh in Nghệ An province as a key domestic destination. The airline also plans to launch additional domestic routes to Hải Phòng, Thanh Hóa, Cam Ranh, Đà Lạt, Quy Nhơn, and Đồng Hới, further diversifying its network and meeting growing travel demand.

The airline has also studied the market and planned to add more regular international routes in the near future, aiming to gradually expand its presence, enhance competitiveness, and contribute to the national aviation industry’s development. — VNS