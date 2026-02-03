Forum discusses solutions to promote green, sustainable e-commerce

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s e-commerce must strengthen regulatory enforcement and move towards green and sustainable development amid a rapidly growing digital economy coupled with tightened requirements for market discipline, transparency and accountability, heard a forum held on Monday in Hà Nội.

The forum, organised by the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency and held within the framework of the First Glorious Spring Fair, discussed solutions to enhance regulatory enforcement, facilitate market participation and promote the green and sustainable development of e-commerce.

Agency Deputy Director Hoàng Ninh pointed out at the event that Việt Nam’s e-commerce market has become a core pillar of the modern distribution system, directly affecting business competitiveness, supply chain efficiency and consumer experiences.

The market has expanded rapidly, growing by around 25 per cent per year in recent years, with online retail sales estimated at US$31 billion, or 11 per cent of total retail sales. Around 60 per cent of the country's population participate in online shopping.

However, Ninh said e-commerce development remains uneven across the country, with wide gaps between major cities and mountainous and border provinces due to constraints in digital infrastructure, logistics, workforce capacity and business readiness for digital transformation.

To address the issue, a plan for e-commerce adoption in mountainous and border areas for the 2027-30 period is being developed to narrow the digital gap, expand access in disadvantaged regions and ensure inclusive nationwide e-commerce development.

Enhancing digital capacity is also necessary, along with setting out clearer guidance for businesses to improve compliance and market confidence and support sustainable growth.

Ninh said that 2026 will be pivotal year, as Việt Nam begins implementing its Law on E-commerce and the national e-commerce development plan through 2030, which prioritises transparency, consumer protection and green, circular growth models.

The Law on E-commerce established a comprehensive legal framework covering all market participants and emerging business models, significantly strengthening oversight, consumer protection and market discipline.

E-commerce platforms face expanded obligations on seller verification, data retention, product recall support and transparency as well as new rules for livestream sales and affiliate marketing.

The law also clarifies the responsibilities of cross-border e-commerce platforms in establishing or authorising legal entities in Việt Nam to fulfil their obligations.

It underpins Việt Nam’s strategy to develop green and sustainable e-commerce and optimise logistics, operations and supply chains while reducing environmental impacts.

At the forum, local authorities, experts and businesses also shared their experiences in promoting e-commerce development and deployment. — VNS