Glorious Spring Fair showcases regional specialties, promotes Vietnamese goods

HÀ NỘI — Spring steps into the spotlight as the first Glorious Spring Fair, running from February 2 to 13 at the Việt Nam Exposition Center in Hà Nội, brings together signature products from localities across the country.

At its heart is the Spring Homeland – Specialties from All Regions zone, described as the fair’s regional soul, helping to promote local images and spread the value of Vietnamese goods.

Designed as a space for localities nationwide to showcase their flagship products, the zone also features trade and investment promotion information, cultural destinations and socio-economic achievements, creating connections between agricultural produce, regional specialties, One Commune One Product (OCOP) products and the market.

Under the theme 'Thanh Hóa: Spring Colors of Integration – Specialties of Thanh Land', Thanh Hóa’s pavilion highlights organic agricultural products, local specialties, OCOP items and products bearing collective trademarks, quality certifications and geographical indications.

The provincial Department of Industry and Trade said it had coordinated with relevant agencies to select 25 enterprises and cooperatives, presenting nearly 100 typical products for promotion at the fair.

Within the same exhibition zone, Nghệ An’s display area is designed in a modern and interactive style. Featuring the province’s distinctive visual identity, the pavilion aims to link local businesses with trade promotion organisations, tourism associations and domestic and international partners.

Products on display include key industrial and handicraft items, traditional craft village products, agricultural and forestry goods and high-quality OCOP products with established market brands.

The provincial People’s Committee said that to date the province has 743 OCOP products rated three stars and above, including three five-star products, 45 four-star products and 695 three-star products, placing Nghệ An among the country’s leading localities in OCOP recognition.

It expressed hopes that the fair would help enterprises boost trade and investment promotion, strengthen business linkages and stimulate domestic production as well as export and import activities.

In Huế City, 20–30 enterprises have taken part in the Glorious Spring Fair, with exhibition space divided into three main areas.

The first area welcomes delegates and visitors while promoting the city’s socio-economic achievements, trade and investment information and cultural highlights. The second area showcases handicrafts, typical rural industrial products, traditional craft village items and live craft demonstrations. The third area features agricultural produce, specialties, OCOP products and items bearing collective brands and geographical indication certifications.

Following the positive outcomes of the Autumn Fair 2025, where Cần Thơ’s products attracted strong interest from consumers and partners at home and abroad, the city has decided to join the Glorious Spring Fair on a larger scale with a more diverse range of goods.

In addition to a shared pavilion, Cần Thơ has a separate booth for Tân Huê Viên Food Processing Co Ltd, known for pía (durian) cake and sausages. Quang Đăng Private Manufacturing and Trading Enterprise, specialising in local specialties and OCOP products from the Mekong Delta, has brought more than 100 specialty and OCOP items from Cần Thơ and western provinces.

At the fair, Cà Mau Province introduces agricultural products, processed seafood and typical rural industrial goods.

Dương Kiều Lam, a representative of Lam Dương Co Ltd in Cà Mau, said the company currently focuses on producing and trading shrimp-based processed products, mainly dried shrimp and related items.

“Participating in this fair, we have prepared a sufficient volume of goods to serve throughout the approximately 12-day event. If demand is strong as in previous fairs, we will proactively arrange additional supplies from Cà Mau,” Lam said, adding that as the fair takes place close to the Lunar New Year, consumption is expected to rise significantly.

Alongside product displays, Cà Mau has set up two tourism promotion booths introducing key tours and routes, tourism resource strengths and local accommodation services. This serves as an important channel to attract visitors, connect with travel businesses and expand tourism cooperation both domestically and internationally. — VNS