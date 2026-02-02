Spring Fair 2026 opens in Hà Nội

The first Việt Nam Glorious Spring Fair 2026 officially kicked off at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội on Monday morning.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the event.

The 2026 Glorious Spring Fair, taking place during the 12 peak days of Tết holiday shopping, is expected to set a new revenue record. The event is open daily from 9am to 9pm, welcoming visitors from February 2 to 13.