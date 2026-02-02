Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Spring Fair 2026 opens in Hà Nội

February 02, 2026 - 10:43
The first Việt Nam Glorious Spring Fair 2026 officially kicked off at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội on Monday morning.

The first Việt Nam Glorious Spring Fair 2026 officially kicked off at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội on Monday morning.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the event.

The 2026 Glorious Spring Fair, taking place during the 12 peak days of Tết holiday shopping, is expected to set a new revenue record. The event is open daily from 9am to 9pm, welcoming visitors from February 2 to 13.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the event. VNA/VNS Photos
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the event. VNA/VNS Photos
The first Spring Fair 2026 officially opened on February 2 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre.
The first Spring Fair 2026 officially opened on February 2 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the event.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the event.
The first Spring Fair 2026 officially opened on February 2 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre.
The first Spring Fair 2026 officially opened on February 2 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre.
The first Spring Fair 2026 officially opened on February 2 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre.
The first Spring Fair 2026 officially opened on February 2 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre.
The first Spring Fair 2026 officially opened on February 2 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre.
The first Spring Fair 2026 officially opened on February 2 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre.
The first Spring Fair 2026 officially opened on February 2 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam garment firms secure orders through Q1

Market analysts said that although global demand remains relatively stable, the sector continues to struggle with higher input costs, including wages and logistics, while selling prices remain under pressure due to weak bargaining power.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom