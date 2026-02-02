Quảng Ninh considers a concentrated offshore aquaculture

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh is considering a pilot plan to develop a large-scale offshore aquaculture industrial cluster covering up to 1,000ha in Vân Đồn and Cô Tô, as part of efforts to modernise marine farming and promote marine economy.

According to the proposal of Vietnam Seaculture Association, the concentrated offshore aquaculture cluster aims to reorganise marine farming towards a more centralised, synchronised and safer production model, while improving efficiency and environmental protection.

The cluster will apply advanced offshore farming technologies together with measures to protect marine ecosystems, adapt to climate change and promote eco-tourism.

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Công has asked the Department of Agriculture and Environment to support businesses in surveying proposed sites for the development of an industrial-scale, modern and smart offshore aquaculture model.

Công said Quảng Ninh is prioritizing the attraction of capable and responsible investors to promote sustainable aquaculture, adding that the local authorities would create the most favourable conditions for investors.

He urged efforts to be enhanced to kick off the offshore aquaculture cluster before March 3.

The province is also preparing a broader project to develop concentrated aquaculture zones nearshore and offshore of Vân Đồn and Cô Tô, targeting 500 to 1,000ha of farming.

Statistics showed that Quảng Ninh’s offshore aquaculture output reached more than 62,000 tonnes in 2025, concentrated in areas such as Vân Đồn, Cẩm Phả, Đầm Hà, Hà An and Cái Chiên.

The northern province aims to raise the total aquaculture output to around 120,300 tonnes. — VNS