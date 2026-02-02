Vietnam Airlines unveils 140 tourism promotion programmes for 2026 under ‘Fly High with Việt Nam’s Aspirations’ campaign

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines on Monday announced nearly 140 tourism promotion and marketing programmes for 2026 under the theme “Fly High with Việt Nam’s Aspirations”, aiming to strengthen the country’s image, culture and destinations in both domestic and international markets while boosting two-way tourist flows in the coming years.

The launch ceremony was organised in co-ordination with the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) as part of a press conference introducing the National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026 and the national tourism promotion agenda for the year.

The national flag carrier said the programmes will include trade fairs, roadshows, fam trips and other promotional events across key markets such as Europe, Australia, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia.

At the event, Vietnam Airlines and the People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province signed a memorandum of understanding, marking a strategic partnership for the National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026.

The agreement focuses on leveraging the strengths of both sides to enhance air connectivity, making travel to Gia Lai more convenient for visitors, while developing high-quality, safe and attractive tourism products. The two parties will also step up communication campaigns to promote Gia Lai as a distinctive destination in the Central Highlands and Việt Nam through Vietnam Airlines’ media ecosystem, international network and both domestic and overseas marketing activities.

The co-operation is expected not only to stimulate local tourism and economic growth but also to serve as a model of collaboration between local authorities and the national carrier, encouraging other localities to work with Vietnam Airlines to foster sustainable tourism development and elevate the country’s destination brand.

The “Fly High with Việt Nam’s Aspirations” campaign comes as Việt Nam’s tourism sector intensifies efforts to expand markets and improve competitiveness on the global tourism map.

As the organiser, Vietnam Airlines will continue to capitalise on its extensive route network, strong brand reputation and international connectivity to bring Việt Nam closer to the world and the world closer to Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Quang Trung, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said the airline views tourism promotion as a core responsibility of the national carrier.

“With our role as the national airline, Vietnam Airlines always considers it our duty to promote the country’s image, culture and tourism. By connecting destinations, markets and international partners, we hope to help elevate Việt Nam’s position on the global tourism map,” he said.

Over more than 30 years of development, the airline has organised around 1,500 cultural and tourism promotion events both at home and abroad, reaching nearly 40 million customers in 32 countries and territories worldwide.

Through the campaign, VNAT and participating partners, including Vietnam Airlines, expect to lay a foundation for long-term promotional initiatives, contributing to strengthening the standing of Vietnamese tourism and spreading the image of a vibrant, culturally rich and globally integrated Việt Nam. — VNS