SHB posts record profit of over VNĐ15 trillion, assets near VNĐ1 quadrillion

HÀ NỘI — Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) reported its highest-ever profit in 2025, with pre-tax earnings exceeding VNĐ15 trillion (US$576 million), surpassing its annual target and bringing total assets close to the VNĐ1 quadrillion ($38 billion) milestone.

According to the bank’s newly released financial results, SHB recorded net interest income of more than VNĐ20.2 trillion for the year. Service income surged 154 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ3.2 trillion, reflecting strong growth in non-credit activities.

Pre-tax profit reached nearly VNĐ15.03 trillion, up 30 per cent compared to 2024 and 4 per cent higher than the plan approved by shareholders. This marks the first time the bank has posted profit above VNĐ15 trillion.

By the end of 2025, SHB’s total assets stood at nearly VNĐ892.6 trillion, up 19 per cent from the beginning of the year. With this pace of expansion, the lender is emerging as a strong candidate to become the next private bank to cross the VNĐ1 quadrillion asset threshold, following MB, Techcombank and VPBank.

Outstanding credit balance rose 16 per cent to more than VNĐ619.5 trillion. Of this, loans to businesses and individual customers accounted for nearly VNĐ614.9 trillion, up 18 per cent.

The bank said credit flows were directed towards priority sectors of the economy, including key production and business industries, as well as projects generating added value and supporting GDP growth, job creation and macroeconomic stability.

Financial safety indicators remained solid. The capital adequacy ratio was maintained above 12 per cent under Basel II standards, while liquidity ratios complied with Basel III requirements. The cost-to-income ratio was kept at 22.4 per cent, among the lowest in the system, demonstrating operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

To strengthen its capital base, SHB’s Board of Directors approved a plan to raise charter capital to VNĐ53.4 trillion through share offerings to existing shareholders and professional investors, along with an employee stock ownership plan. The bank expects to complete the increase in the first quarter of 2026, positioning itself among the four joint stock commercial banks with the largest charter capital in Việt Nam.

During the year, SHB continued expanding its corporate partnership ecosystem through cooperation agreements with major groups and corporations, including Việt Nam Steel Corporation, Tasco, Việt Nam National Chemical Group and Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical. The strategy aims to align credit with supply chains and enhance long-term competitiveness for enterprises, while extending retail banking services to small and medium-sized firms and millions of individual customers within these ecosystems.

The lender also strengthened collaboration with public sector organisations in health care, education, tourism and infrastructure, supporting socio-economic development programmes and digital transformation initiatives.

Digitalisation remained a key growth driver. SHB accelerated the adoption of artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning in operations, risk management and product development. New digital offerings launched during the year included the next-generation digital banking platform SHB SAHA, the SHB Corporate app and integrated financial solutions for hospitals and schools. The bank said digital transformation has become central to expanding customer reach and improving service quality.

On the international front, SHB continued to enhance its reputation, serving as an on-lending and servicing bank for major institutions such as the World Bank, JICA, ADB and KfW in key nationalprojects and global trade finance programmes.

In 2025, the bank successfully arranged two medium-term syndicated ESG loans totalling $600 million. Both transactions attracted strong interest from global investors, with subscription levels exceeding initial targets, enabling SHB to exercise greenshoe options to optimise funding structure. The proceeds will be channelled into green and sustainable projects.

The syndicated loans drew participation from 26 international financial institutions, underscoring SHB’s growing credibility and the increasing shift of global capital towards ESG-compliant investments in Việt Nam.

On the stock market, SHB shares are forecast to be included in the FTSE Global All Cap Index once Việt Nam is upgraded to emerging market status, a move expected to attract long-term foreign investment and encourage higher standards of governance and transparency.

Looking ahead, SHB aims to become the leading bank in operational efficiency, the most popular digital bank and a modern retail lender aligned with green growth. By 2035, it targets a position among the region’s leading retail, digital and green banks, supporting Việt Nam’s sustainable economic development. — VNS