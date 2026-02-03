Đà Nẵng draws investors with infrastructure upgrades and IFC plans

ĐÀ NẴNG — Large infrastructure projects and the formation of financial and technology hubs are creating significant opportunities for Đà Nẵng’s real estate market, with the planned International Financial Centre (IFC) widely viewed as a key catalyst for the city’s property development.

According to Nguyễn Quốc Anh, Deputy General Director of batdongsan.com.vn, the IFC is designed to attract major financial institutions and is expected to play an important role in developing digital financial services and fintech. With strong digital infrastructure and a high-quality living environment, Đà Nẵng is well positioned to attract financial firms, particularly those operating in technology-driven and digital finance sectors.

The IFC project will be implemented in three phases. The first phase includes a 27,000sq.m office tower intended to attract financial institutions and fintech firms while piloting digital asset models.

In subsequent phases, surrounding coastal areas and software parks are expected to develop rapidly, forming an international standard financial and technology hub. These areas are forecast to draw both domestic and foreign financial institutions, generating demand for high-end real estate products serving international professionals.

Alongside the IFC, synchronised infrastructure development is further strengthening Đà Nẵng’s appeal to property investors. Major projects such as the Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone (FTZ) are being accelerated. Covering 1,881 hectares, the FTZ is designed to simplify customs procedures, apply tax incentives and establish direct connections with Liên Chiểu Port and the city’s Hi-Tech Park.

Minh Tuấn Real Estate Investment Consultancy director Nguyễn Minh Tuấn said the FTZ would not only improve import-export efficiency, but also drive demand for industrial property, logistics facilities and housing for workers. These factors are expected to provide a strong boost to both industrial and residential real estate segments.

Another infrastructure project with a significant impact on the property market is the Liên Chiểu deep-water port, scheduled for completion in 2026. The port is expected to ease pressure on Tiên Sa Port while serving as a major gateway for central Việt Nam and neighbouring countries. This is likely to generate additional demand from industrial zones and port-related activities, benefitting both industrial and residential real estate.

Experts generally agree that Đà Nẵng’s property market is recovering steadily, supported by stable macroeconomic conditions and ongoing infrastructure development. Đỗ Thu Hằng, Senior Director of Research and Consultancy at Savills Hà Nội, said the recovery is not driven by land value alone, but also by improvements in the legal framework and the overall investment environment. High-end property projects in the city are attracting growing interest from both domestic and foreign investors.

Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Real Estate Association Nguyễn Văn Đính said Đà Nẵng is emerging as one of the most attractive destinations for property investors, thanks to its synchronised infrastructure development and the establishment of financial centres.

Beyond residential and industrial property, Đà Nẵng continues to lead the central region in resort real estate. After a prolonged slowdown due to legal obstacles, the condotel market is showing signs of recovery following recent policy changes. According to Hằng, the legalisation of condotel ownership under the 2023 Housing Law has opened new opportunities for resort projects. In the next few years, supply of condotels and beachfront villas is expected to increase.

Coastal resorts and supportive local policies are creating a more favourable investment environment. Occupancy rates at hotels and resorts in Đà Nẵng have rebounded rapidly in line with tourism recovery, offering renewed prospects for resort real estate.

Experts said the city will further strengthen its role as a regional financial hub while drawing investment into real estate, technology and finance, with infrastructure development remaining a key long-term driver. — VNS