Anti-dumping duties imposed on clear float glass from Indonesia and Malaysia

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has imposed provisional anti-dumping duties on certain clear float glass products originating from Indonesia and Malaysia after a preliminary investigation found surging imports at dumped prices were harming domestic producers.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said the duties range from 15.17 per cent to 63.39 per cent, following evidence that a sharp rise in low-priced imports had caused significant injury to the local glass industry.

According to the ministry, the investigation was conducted in accordance with the Law on Foreign Trade Management. Throughout the process, the ministry worked with relevant agencies to assess the impact of dumped imports on domestic manufacturers, as well as to determine the dumping margins of producers and exporters from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Initial findings showed that dumped imports from the two countries caused clear and substantial damage to local producers. Import volumes of the products under investigation continued to surge even after the probe was launched, rising by more than 61.82 per cent compared with the same period.

In light of this trend, the ministry concluded that provisional anti-dumping measures are necessary to curb further inflows of clear float glass and to prevent serious and potentially irreversible harm to domestic production in the near future. — VNS